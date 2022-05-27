ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Summer safety: What type of sunscreen should you use?

By Penny Kmitt
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6zeH_0fsDZwp000

The Friday before Memorial Day is known to skin cancer specialists as "Don't Fry Day," a day to remind the public of the importance of sunscreen.

But with so many activities to do at the beach or pool, how do you know what type of sunscreen is best for you?

There are two different types of sunscreens: physical and chemical.

Physical sunscreens sit on the surface of the skin and act as a shield, reflecting the UV rays.

"Physical sunscreens are known to be completely safe and effective," said Dermatologist Dr. Elizabteh Hale. "But sometimes they can be less pleasing to apply to the skin, especially in people with darker skin types because they might be a little harder to rub in."

Dr. Hale adds that physical sunscreen is less likely to irritate the skin, sometimes making it better for kids.

To tell if your sunscreen is physical, take a look at the back of your bottle. If zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are listed under active ingredients, you have a physical sunscreen.

Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, use different ingredients and are absorbed into the skin. This means you'll want to apply it 15 to 30 minutes before going outside.

Dermatologists say chemical sunscreens work better with sweat and water. With scientists predicting our hottest summer in recent years, chemical sunscreen may be the best bang for your buck.

While Dr. Hale says chemical sunscreens has gotten bad press in the past, they're safe and effecting.

"Oxybenzone or octinoxate have been associated with damage to coral reefs and some endocrine issues in rodents," she explained. "But for humans, even the chemicals sunscreens have been found to be safe and effective."

Dr. Hale says it doesn't matter which kind you use, as long as the sunscreen is over 30 SPF.

Dermatologists also recommend sun-protective clothing, hats and sunglasses.

Comments / 0

Related
Greatist

Does Dry Brushing Actually Help Cellulite?

Dry brushing won’t get rid of cellulite, but it may have a smoothing, exfoliating effect on your skin. There are a plethora of peeps who swear dry brushing can help cellulite. But there’s actually no scientific evidence to support brushing your skin with dry bristles will banish those rimples and dimples.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

The Best Retinol Alternatives, According to Dermatologists

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Retinol is often hailed as the Holy Grail ingredient for treating fine lines, acne,...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Types#Sunscreens#Coral Reefs
IFLScience

What Is The "Danger Triangle Of The Face" And Is It Real?

If the overwhelming popularity of Dr Pimple Popper taught the world anything, it’s that some of us love messing with zits – but there’s one place on your face where you should be cautious about squeezing infected pores. We’re talking about the danger triangle of the face – and yes, it's real.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Said This Vitamin C Serum ‘Changed Her Skin’ & It’s On Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It is no secret that Hailey Baldwin has gorgeous, glowing skin and Hailey revealed the one product that she swears by. The 25-year-old gushed about the BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner in a YouTube video, even going so far as to say that this was her “holy grail product.” The best part is, that you can shop it right here, for under $90.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy