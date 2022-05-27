Grace Oedel: Can Vermont build an economy of care? Let’s start with our food.

This commentary is by Grace Oedel, executive director of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont.

The Greek roots of the word “economy” are oikos (house) and nomos (customs/law). The root meaning of the word contains the notion that, to have your personal economy in order, you must take good care of your home.

Customs shape daily life, and those customs in turn become codified into law, which ideally supports a communal ethic that underpins a healthy, durable economy. Considering home at its most basic as the place we live, can we build an economy of care for our shared home here in Vermont?

Does the way we conceive of “economy” as a nation reflect the original intention of tending our home with care, through our customs and our laws? I don’t believe so. Reading about the American economy today reveals a much different reality.

Economy seems more about grabbing what we can from elsewhere, using resources up and quickly needing more; about creating as much profit as possible while externalizing as many costs as attainable. See: cheap consumer goods (and resultant pollution in our oceans and landscapes from waste); heavy reliance on fossil fuels (extracted through conflict afar and furthering climate catastrophe); and profits to a few top corporate CEOs (away from the workers who created those profits, creating historic wealth disparity and millions living in poverty).

Our economy largely feeds people cheap food produced via exploited and overworked farmers, farm workers and land, while externalizing the concerns that should matter the most, like human and ecosystem health.

Our current economic system essentially functions via the idea of “away”: get things/ goods/oil cheaply from “away,” push our waste “away.” This is just about as far away as tending the home, the here, as you can get. (Side note: There is no “away” if you take a global view of our home.)

But true oikos-nomos “economy” has always been about home — and Vermont, with its small land base, leadership history around supporting small-scale and organic food production, and community-scale democracy, could perhaps model how to shift from a framework of “away” to a framework of “here.”

Perhaps a reframing of what a thriving economy could look in Vermont could set a north star for our nation.

When I think about the customs and laws that over time care for our home, I imagine an economy that centers care for our land and takes pride in stewarding land well. A working landscape has steadily set Vermont apart and defined this place. How we grow, sell and eat our food could help to reform the foundation of an economy of care for home, rather than one of externalized cost and waste.

A Vermont economy of care would value systems of food production like organic farming, which holds long-term thriving ecosystems and human health as a core goal, and would fairly pay farmers and farm workers. Organic farming itself provides a suite of benefits to heal the land — sequestering carbon, cleaning water, and supporting ecosystem health and biodiversity — all while building economic opportunity for rural communities and supporting a thriving Vermont food system.

An economy of care would help people to spread their dollars at local businesses rather than into global corporations that just suck wealth up and out of Vermont. According to a study done by the American Independent Business Alliance, 48 percent of each purchase at a locally owned establishment continues to recirculate locally, compared to less than 14 percent of each purchase at chain stores. (Side note: To learn more about where to buy local and organic food, check out the website of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT).

An economy of care would look holistically at how to care for this place over time, rather than balking at the price tag of implementing those care “customs” today.

Ultimately, this form of economy would protect Vermonters from the storms of an economic system like the ones we are experiencing with sky-high costs, inflation rampant, supply chains bottlenecked, and little stability in sight. Our economy could be reliant on real relationships, local businesses, food produced close to home and with care for the long-term future of the land, rooted in a sense of what makes our place special and what will sustain it over time.

Vermont is a small but mighty state. We have modeled change for the rest of the nation (civil unions! organic agricultural standards!) that helped the rest of the nation think differently. Let’s model a return to the real economy, caring for our shared home — starting with the food we grow and eat.

