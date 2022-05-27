ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Grace Oedel: Can Vermont build an economy of care? Let’s start with our food.

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

This commentary is by Grace Oedel, executive director of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont.

The Greek roots of the word “economy” are oikos (house) and nomos (customs/law). The root meaning of the word contains the notion that, to have your personal economy in order, you must take good care of your home.

Customs shape daily life, and those customs in turn become codified into law, which ideally supports a communal ethic that underpins a healthy, durable economy. Considering home at its most basic as the place we live, can we build an economy of care for our shared home here in Vermont?

Does the way we conceive of “economy” as a nation reflect the original intention of tending our home with care, through our customs and our laws? I don’t believe so. Reading about the American economy today reveals a much different reality.

Economy seems more about grabbing what we can from elsewhere, using resources up and quickly needing more; about creating as much profit as possible while externalizing as many costs as attainable. See: cheap consumer goods (and resultant pollution in our oceans and landscapes from waste); heavy reliance on fossil fuels (extracted through conflict afar and furthering climate catastrophe); and profits to a few top corporate CEOs (away from the workers who created those profits, creating historic wealth disparity and millions living in poverty).

Our economy largely feeds people cheap food produced via exploited and overworked farmers, farm workers and land, while externalizing the concerns that should matter the most, like human and ecosystem health.

Our current economic system essentially functions via the idea of “away”: get things/ goods/oil cheaply from “away,” push our waste “away.” This is just about as far away as tending the home, the here, as you can get. (Side note: There is no “away” if you take a global view of our home.)

But true oikos-nomos “economy” has always been about home — and Vermont, with its small land base, leadership history around supporting small-scale and organic food production, and community-scale democracy, could perhaps model how to shift from a framework of “away” to a framework of “here.”

Perhaps a reframing of what a thriving economy could look in Vermont could set a north star for our nation.

When I think about the customs and laws that over time care for our home, I imagine an economy that centers care for our land and takes pride in stewarding land well. A working landscape has steadily set Vermont apart and defined this place. How we grow, sell and eat our food could help to reform the foundation of an economy of care for home, rather than one of externalized cost and waste.

A Vermont economy of care would value systems of food production like organic farming, which holds long-term thriving ecosystems and human health as a core goal, and would fairly pay farmers and farm workers. Organic farming itself provides a suite of benefits to heal the land — sequestering carbon, cleaning water, and supporting ecosystem health and biodiversity — all while building economic opportunity for rural communities and supporting a thriving Vermont food system.

An economy of care would help people to spread their dollars at local businesses rather than into global corporations that just suck wealth up and out of Vermont. According to a study done by the American Independent Business Alliance, 48 percent of each purchase at a locally owned establishment continues to recirculate locally, compared to less than 14 percent of each purchase at chain stores. (Side note: To learn more about where to buy local and organic food, check out the website of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT).

An economy of care would look holistically at how to care for this place over time, rather than balking at the price tag of implementing those care “customs” today.

Ultimately, this form of economy would protect Vermonters from the storms of an economic system like the ones we are experiencing with sky-high costs, inflation rampant, supply chains bottlenecked, and little stability in sight. Our economy could be reliant on real relationships, local businesses, food produced close to home and with care for the long-term future of the land, rooted in a sense of what makes our place special and what will sustain it over time.

Vermont is a small but mighty state. We have modeled change for the rest of the nation (civil unions! organic agricultural standards!) that helped the rest of the nation think differently. Let’s model a return to the real economy, caring for our shared home — starting with the food we grow and eat.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Grace Oedel: Can Vermont build an economy of care? Let’s start with our food. .

Comments / 1

David Sammataro
4d ago

if you're for this, set up a group and privately fund it, the already overburdened middle class and working poor taxpayers haven't the extra money to pay for others largesse

Reply
2
Related
WCAX

Pandemic, low-pay driving forces behind Vt. Statehouse exodus

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A legislative sea-change is coming to the Vermont Statehouse, with an unusually large number of state lawmakers either not seeking re-election or running for higher office. Ten lawmakers -- or one-third of the Vermont Senate are stepping back, and dozens of House lawmakers are also stepping...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Local
Vermont Business
VTDigger

Kevin Lawrence: A landlord’s firsthand experience with Vermont’s apartment crisis

With few exceptions, applicants represented everything we needed in a tenant-landlord relationship. All I would need to help would be 10 to 15 more housing units for rent.This commentary is by Kevin Lawrence of Newbury, who owns two rental homes. He has worked for 34 years as a public school teacher. The housing crisis in Vermont gets acknowledgement by all with very few real changes visible on our landscape. As a landlord with high standards for our modest rental units, and a recent opening for tenancy, I tested the public response to advertising a two-bedroom unit in rural Vermont in mid-May...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Economy#Organic Food#Food Industry#Greek#Nomos#Customs#American
WCAX

Rolling Thunder rides across Vermont for vets

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Memorial Day Weekend saw the return of a traveling tribute. The Vermont Thunder Inc. members rode through the state Sunday, leaving from Sharon and making their way through several towns on to Enosburgh. This motorcycle group started in 1992 and they say they are the...
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Vermont (Two More Nearby)

The 2 Best Aquariums in Vermont (Two More Nearby) Vermont is known as the Green Mountain State because it is simply covered in forests. That isn’t the only ecosystem to explore in Vermont, though. It has many rivers and more than 800 lakes. This leaves a whole realm of underwater life to study in the two top aquariums in the state.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Raising money for the Pride Center of Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After repeated acts of violence against the LGBTQ+ community, two chefs are coming together to give back. Chefs and business owners, Sarah Howley and Eric Hodet are trying to raise money for the Pride Center of Vermont following vandalism to the brick and mortar location in April, the murder of a Vermont trans woman, Fern Feather and other crimes against the LGBTQ+ community.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Memorial Day weighs heavy for Vt. Gold Star dad

WEST BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Each year, Memorial Day weighs heavy on the hearts of those who have lost someone they love to war. West Bolton’s Kevin McLaughlin spent Monday paying respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, including his son. Kevin McLaughlin remembers his son, Scott, as...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
VTDigger

It's time to take the hint

Why do the board members of the Lake Bomoseen Association continue to pursue herbicide treatments for our water bodies while ignoring the opposition of thousands of local and state residents?. Castleton, Fair Haven, Hubbardton and now Shrewsbury selectboards have voted against the use of chemicals in our natural resources, and...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Federal grant approved for study of Abenaki carvings in Bellows Falls

The project — a collaboration between the Elnu Abenaki and the Rockingham town government — is the beginning of further educational opportunities imagined by local advocates. It comes as Vermont’s state-recognized Abenakis have faced scrutiny from the Odanak Abenaki in Canada. Read the story on VTDigger here: Federal grant approved for study of Abenaki carvings in Bellows Falls.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont State Parks open for the season

ELMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to summer and that means Vermont State Parks are back open. “Isn’t Vermont just one big park itself? I like that analogy, but you just have to experience it yourself,” said Nate McKeen, the director of Vermont State Parks.
The Valley Reporter

Dr. Niki Thran runs for U.S. Senate

The Valley Reporter has reached out to all Vermont candidates for U.S. Senate and Congress and will be interviewing those who respond in the coming weeks. After nearly half a century in the U.S. Senate, Senator Patrick Leahy is stepping down, leaving open one of two Vermont Senate seats. Democratic Congressman Peter Welch is running for the seat, as is Republican Christina Nolan, Burlington, and Democrats Dr. Niki Thran, Warren, and Isaac Evans-Frantz, Brattleboro.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont schools review security procedures

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Vermont districts continue to investigate threats In the wake of Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas. Cam Smith spoke with school safety experts about policies and procedures schools are taking to keep staff and students safe. “In schools, faculty and staff can’t teach and...
WINOOSKI, VT
VTDigger

The real threats to healthy wildlife

It was so refreshing to read Will Staats’ commentary on Vermont wildlife. Having thorough knowledge of the subject, it is factual and balanced. What Will did not state is the greatest threat to a healthy wildlife population is too many people building in wildlife habitat and the especially ignorant folks who continue to leave bird feeders up when they know bears are in their area, anglers who keep protected fish, and poachers who take deer out of season.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Kesha Ram Hinsdale exits Vermont’s US House race, endorses Becca Balint

The shakeup comes the morning after the filing deadline to appear on the ballot. It leaves Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, D-Windham, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, former congressional staffer Sianay Chase Clifford and physician Louis Meyers on the Democratic ballot. Read the story on VTDigger here: Kesha Ram Hinsdale exits Vermont’s US House race, endorses Becca Balint.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy