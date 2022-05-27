ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro, VT

John Greenberg: Hansen commentary gets a lot of things wrong about energy

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

This commentary is by John Greenberg, a resident of Marlboro.

Meg Hansen’s commentary misleads readers overall and in key details.

In fact, renewable energy and energy-saving technologies are ready to produce vastly more energy right now, displacing fossil fuels as they do so, even if eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions proves difficult. Indeed, they are already doing so.

They are the fastest-growing energy sources in America, displacing fossil fuels and nuclear. They are also far cheaper and costs continue to decline steadily. Lastly. energy efficiency, unmentioned here, has always been the cheapest way to meet environmental and energy needs.

Additionally, like Gov. Scott, Ms. Hansen’s complaints about leaving detailed cost analysis to the Public Utility Commission completely ignore the fact that all states have relied on regulatory boards and not elected officials to set electric rates since electricity was introduced.

The vetoed bill would have begun a decades-long process of transitioning toward a better, more economically productive future. This transition will inevitably be gradual, not abrupt, and while economic interests dependent on fossil fuels will clearly be harmed, others will benefit, just like when fossil fuels replaced earlier, less efficient sources of energy during the Industrial Revolution.

Some details:

1) “… Sulfate aerosols released by burning coal and oil have exerted a cooling effect …,” but her link notes: “When the United States and other countries began to lower sulfur emissions in the 1970s to reduce acid rain and respiratory illnesses, the cooling ended abruptly.”

2) “…Faulty computer models that have never accurately predicted any catastrophic occurrence,” but they have quite accurately predicted the rise in global temperatures. The crucial word here is “catastrophic,” which is never defined.

3) “Climate catastrophists assert that Earth will perish ….” No, the earth will remain. “Catastrophists” project the current trajectory into the future, predicting that human civilization in its current form will perish. The IPCC summary confirms the first point with high confidence and the resulting “heavy precipitation,” “agricultural and ecological droughts,” and “global mean sea level rise” with medium or higher confidence (see Page 11).

4) “An energy grid is notoriously intractable.” Nonsense. The energy grid can and must respond minute by minute to the ever-changing demands of its customers, and to accidental outages and other problems caused by producers. Grid operators build reserves into the system in case the largest producer or transmission line suddenly fails. Otherwise, if Seabrook were to have an outage, New England would go dark. The likelihood of dozens of 2-megawatt solar projects simultaneously failing is far lower than that of one huge generator or transmission line going down.

“… Abrupt and sweeping changes to large sectors… will make energy unreliable ….” No part of this statement is documented or accurate. It’s hard even to imagine a situation where thousands of customers decide to install heat pumps or purchase electric vehicles on the same day, taking grid planners by surprise. This is empty rhetoric.

5) “Vermont legislators did not pay heed to the public backlash in the United Kingdom last year…,” because it’s totally irrelevant. The backlash concerned “a ban on sales of all new gas boilers” never contemplated here.

6) We are told to “Be honest about values,” right before we are misled. “Increased economic activity leads to greenhouse gas emissions….” It has in the past. Now, lowering greenhouse gas emissions has increased economic activity in Vermont and created thousands of Vermont jobs. It’s quite likely that more Vermont economic activity is created by energy efficiency and in-state renewable generation than by burning imported fuels and consuming imported energy.

Hansen links to William Nordhaus who says: “… nations must establish policies that raise the price of CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions,” (p.26), which summarizes the purpose of the bill Hansen is critiquing.

7) “Be honest about the pros and cons of energy sources,” but again we are misled. Annette Smith’s quoted statement doesn’t tell us why she needs propane, or how much she needs. If she has already displaced the need for most of the propane she otherwise would have burned, she’s already doing exactly what this bill is trying to achieve for everyone else.

Similarly, Hansen asserts that “Fossil fuel-powered technology has built resilient infrastructure.” But when an unexpected cold spell hit Texas last year, it was this very infrastructure (including at least one nuclear plant) that failed, although the governor blamed wind turbines.

8) “Fossil fuel-powered technology … has also minimized air, soil and water pollution.” I can only hope that’s a joke, although the many lives lost are not funny.

9) Nuclear power, which generated “just over 4% of global primary energy” in 2019, is not “criminalized.” Indeed, billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars continue to subsidize it. While its energy share is shrinking and its costs inexorably rising, renewables are by far the fastest-growing and constantly cheaper source.

The fact that most of the world’s energy is produced and has been produced by fossil fuels is no more predictive of the future than the fact that, prior to 1700, none of it came from these sources. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Read the story on VTDigger here: John Greenberg: Hansen commentary gets a lot of things wrong about energy .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Kevin Lawrence: A landlord’s firsthand experience with Vermont’s apartment crisis

With few exceptions, applicants represented everything we needed in a tenant-landlord relationship. All I would need to help would be 10 to 15 more housing units for rent.This commentary is by Kevin Lawrence of Newbury, who owns two rental homes. He has worked for 34 years as a public school teacher. The housing crisis in Vermont gets acknowledgement by all with very few real changes visible on our landscape. As a landlord with high standards for our modest rental units, and a recent opening for tenancy, I tested the public response to advertising a two-bedroom unit in rural Vermont in mid-May...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Bob Stannard: What’s going on? When will Americans unite?

How comforting it must be to know that the party that is enslaved to the National Rifle Association would rather accept hefty donations from this corrupt organization than try to do something, anything, about gun violence in America. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bob Stannard: What’s going on? When will Americans unite?.
MANCHESTER, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Vermont State
City
Marlboro, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Local
Vermont Business
VTDigger

Peter Alan Wells, museum curator, Renaissance man, grandfather

Peter Alan Wells, 82, left this world to travel on on May 23, 2022, in Montpelier, VT. Peter was magical. A renaissance man, he traveled through Central and South America and the Caribbean collecting artifacts for the New Mexico Folk Museum in Santa Fe. He was the curator of exhibits for the Maxwell Museum in Albuquerque. He founded the printing museum at the Governor’s Palace in Santa Fe. In VT, he worked at the Shelburne Museum and established the School of Blacksmithing at the Maritime Museum in Vergennes. He designed exhibits for the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum in Burlington. He was a blacksmith, he was a letter press man, he loved teaching and was a mentor to many. He restored antique guns, he played the accordion, he was guided by the writings of Walt Whitman, he made delicious pot stickers, and he grew lots of hot chili peppers, which he ate with great relish. He was a man of few words but enjoyed meaningful conversation.
MONTPELIER, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Nordhaus
VTDigger

Joel E. Wacek, financial expert, Boston sports fan, father

Joel E Wacek moved to Burlington, VT in 1986 with his family, Douglas, Becky and Neil and attended Burlington Schools, graduating from BHS in 1999. He attended Boston College, receiving degrees in history and economics, and later his MBA and MS in Finance. He was employed as a consultant by Hoffman Alvary in Boston, becoming a Principal in the firm excelling as a brilliant financial expert in a broad range of litigation and dispute engagements.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Store manager accuses Upper Valley grocery co-op of racial discrimination

Doren Hall talked with Valley News columnist Jim Kenyon about the racism he’s encountered since taking the helm of the Lebanon Co-op, the largest store in the chain with more than 100 employees in Vermont and New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Store manager accuses Upper Valley grocery co-op of racial discrimination.
VTDigger

Threat to Montpelier High School

I believe the public deserves more information on the recent threat to students and staff at Montpelier High School. For example, where did the student get the weapons? Why is he not still a threat?. It is especially concerning to hear about this during the terrible slaughter of all the...
MONTPELIER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Greenhouse Gas#Energy System
VTDigger

Police seek help solving murder of New Hampshire couple with Vermont ties

Stephen and Djeswende Reid, who spent years in Burlington, were shot and killed while walking not far from their home. Police have released a sketch of the suspect and offered a cash reward in hopes of catching the killer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police seek help solving murder of New Hampshire couple with Vermont ties.
VTDigger

Bishop & Sullivan: A new normal: The 2022 legislative session in review

From our annual Vermont Economic Conference to our State to Main policy podcast series to supporting the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion initiative, the Vermont Chamber once again set the tone for making Vermont a better, more vibrant place to live, work and play. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bishop & Sullivan: A new normal: The 2022 legislative session in review.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Attorneys tell judge competency not at issue for Nathan Carman in murder, fraud case

U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford said he called the hearing Friday to determine if prosecutors or defense lawyers would be seeking a mental health evaluation for Carman, who is accused of killing his mother at sea nearly six years ago. He was told neither side was asking for one. Read the story on VTDigger here: Attorneys tell judge competency not at issue for Nathan Carman in murder, fraud case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
VTDigger

When a new family in Taftsville tried to reopen a country store, things went awry

To fund their renovation of the Taftsville Country Store, the Ulmans wanted the state to designate the hamlet — a part of Woodstock — a village center. The seemingly straightforward process has proven convoluted, hindering the family’s plans. Read the story on VTDigger here: When a new family in Taftsville tried to reopen a country store, things went awry.
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy