ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Vulnerable pink coral will push up UK coastline as climate warms – research

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFS0r_0fsDXSbk00

A vulnerable species of coral will become more common in UK waters by the end of the century as global warming drives up temperatures, according to new research.

The pink sea fan is found in shallow waters from the western Mediterranean stretching up to the north-west of Ireland, south-west England and Wales.

Researchers at the University of Exeter modelled which coastlines might become more hospitable to the coral as waters warm, based on greenhouse gas emissions at the high end of current predictions.

In a rapidly changing mosaic of habitats, some species – typically those favouring warmer conditions – may come out as short-term ‘winners’

They found that by the last two decades of this century, the pink sea fan is likely to push northwards into new sites in the British Isles making it a short term “winner” of the climate crisis.

The modelling covered the Bay of Biscay, northern Spain, the British Isles and southern Norway.

In future it could be used to identify waters in need of extra environmental protection, the researchers said.

The soft coral is classified as “vulnerable” worldwide by the Internal Union for Conservation on Nature, and is at particular risk from scallop dredging.

Its slow growth rate means it also struggles to recover from physical disturbance.

The pink sea fan is listed as a species of principal importance in England and Wales under the Natural England and the Commission for Rural Communities Act 2006.

It was given the listing because of its rarity, and the fact the corals can form dense “forests” – boosting biodiversity by providing valuable habitat for other creatures living close to the sea bed.

The health of pink sea fan forests can also be a useful indicator of the wider health of the marine ecosystem, the researchers said.

Dr Jamie Stevens, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Exeter, said: “This research highlights the complex effects of climate change on marine ecosystems, in which the ranges of some species respond to warming by shifting pole-wards.

“In a rapidly changing mosaic of habitats, some species – typically those favouring warmer conditions – may come out as short-term ‘winners’.

“How long these species can continue to expand and benefit in the face of accelerated warming remains to be seen.”

Dr Tom Jenkins, also of the University of Exeter, said it was not yet clear why pink sea fans have not yet colonised greater areas of the coast.

“Possible barriers include insufficient dispersal of their larvae and high competition between species for space and resources,” he said.

He added: “We also found that existing habitat across south-west Britain, the Channel Islands and north-west France is predicted to remain suitable for this species over the next 60-80 years.”

The paper, Predicting habitat suitability and range shifts under projected climate change for two octocorals in the north-east Atlantic, is published in the journal PeerJ.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harmful algal bloom ‘most likely cause’ of North Sea crab and lobster deaths

A harmful algal bloom is the most likely cause of thousands of dead and dying crabs and lobsters washed up on North Sea beaches last year, officials said. An investigation into the incident, which saw crustaceans washed ashore along parts of the north-east coast of England between October and December 2021, did not identify any “single, consistent, causative factor”.
ANIMALS
newschain

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch. The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle. More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Stevens
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral#The University Of Exeter#The Natural England
newschain

Migrants notified of removal to Rwanda as first flight is set for June 14

The Home Office has begun formally notifying migrants of their removal to Rwanda, with the first deportation flight expected to depart in two weeks. The Government described the move as the “final administrative step” in its partnership with the east African nation, whereby people who are deemed to have entered the UK illegally will be encouraged to rebuild their lives thousands of miles away.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

French 32-year-old journalist killed in Ukraine

A 32-year-old French journalist was killed on Monday in eastern Ukraine, fatally hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation, according to the French news broadcaster that he worked for. BFM TV said its journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed as he was “covering a humanitarian operation in an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

PA Sport Trivia (30/05/2022)

Phil Brown (soccer) – Former Hull and Hyderabad manager who left Barrow at the end of the season, born 1959. Ian Austin (cricket) – former Lancashire and England all-rounder, born 1966. Thomas Hassler (football) – former Germany footballer, born 1966. Paul Grayson (rugby union) – former England...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
newschain

Camilla crowns volunteers Platinum Champions in Jubilee awards

The Duchess of Cornwall has crowned nearly 500 volunteers “Platinum Champions”, calling them “the backbone of our country”. Camilla headed a star-studded judging panel which included Alex Jones, Felicity Kendal, Gethin Jones, Myleene Klass, Ade Adepitan, Tom Read Wilson and Gyles Brandreth to select the nation’s most outstanding volunteers to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.
ADVOCACY
newschain

Jubilee weekend weather is ‘mixed picture’ with sunshine and showers possible

As the UK prepares to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, drier and warmer weather is on the way though showers threaten to dampen the festivities in some areas. The four-day bank holiday will start off fine and bright for most, with Thursday the best day for people across the country to enjoy street parties, barbecues and other outdoor events, according to the Met Office.
WEATHER
newschain

How to make a micro-meadow in a city garden using just 5 plants

Creating your own tiny patch of meadow in an urban area doesn’t have to be complicated – in fact you only need five types of plants to do it. So says Lucy Bellamy, author and former editor of Gardens Illustrated magazine, who has a small city garden 5m wide by 8m long in Bristol. She has now written Grow 5 – a collection of 52 simple planting ‘recipes’ featuring seasonal ideas for small outdoor spaces using just five plants.
GARDENING
newschain

HS2 begins building Britain’s longest railway bridge

HS2 has started construction of the UK’s longest railway bridge. The Colne Valley Viaduct will stretch for 2.1 miles (3.4km), carrying high-speed trains some 33ft (10m) above a series of lakes and waterways just outside north-west London. A 160-metre long bridge building machine known as a “launching girder” is...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Five memorable Lester Piggott rides

Lester Piggott’s great rides in an amazing career spanning more than six decades are far too numerous to mention. Here, though, are five of the best:. Sir Ivor had won the 2000 Guineas brilliantly and started odds-on for the Derby, despite doubts about his stamina. But a furlong out he looked beaten. Sandy Barclay on Connaught had poached a five-length lead early in the straight, and at the distance was still four lengths clear. Piggott, however, knew that his horse had phenomenal acceleration – and when he decided the time had come, he eased Sir Ivor out and asked him to go. Sir Ivor hung fire momentarily, but then simply took off, whooshing past Connaught so fast that at the winning post Piggott was easing up.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy