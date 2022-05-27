ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, City of Martinsville, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-27 07:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, central and west central Virginia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If...

alerts.weather.gov

WSLS

A deeper dive into the recent EF-2 tornado in Bedford County

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Some Bedford County residents were picking up the pieces this weekend after an EF-2 tornado ran rampant through the region. The images of the damage sustained to homes and trees in the area are truly heartbreaking. I want to...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Louisa/Hanover County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a stormy Friday evening across central Virginia, and at least one tornado was confirmed after a storm damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service on Saturday. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed to have traveled from eastern Louisa county to western Hanover county south...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Virginia & North Carolina for Memorial Day

Three earthquakes rattled portions of Virginia and North Carolina over the last 24 hours according to USGS; the Memorial Day quakes did not create any damage nor lead to any injuries. Today’s earthquake in North Carolina was the third of the month. There does not appear to be any relationship between the Virginia and North Carolina earthquakes at this time.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Central Va. residents clean up after tornado

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The National Weather service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Louisa County on Friday night before making its way to Western Hanover in the Montpelier and Beaverdam area. It packed winds of 85 miles per hour. Many homeowners spent their Saturday cleaning up the damage...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Interstate crash in Augusta County cleared

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 12:34 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 212.7 in Augusta County, motorists can expect northbound delays due to a vehicle crash. No lanes are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 6 miles. This is a developing story. Stay...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Henry Co. man found dead in North Carolina

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFXR) — Authorities have released the name of a Henry County man whose body was discovered in North Carolina last week. Around 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office say they found a man’s body in the area of NC 14 near Strawberry Road in Reidsville. According […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WSLS

Missing 13-year-old out of Lynchburg found safe

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Campbell County authorities said Madilyn Braswell has been safely located. Virginia State Police has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office for a 13-year-old girl. Authorities said Madilyn Brett Braswell was last seen on May 15 at...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

AEP and VDOT crews clean up after Bedford storm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “That could have been worse.” AEP and VDOT crews are cleaning up after a severe Bedford County storm Friday. Strong storms made for intense cleanup all throughout the day for AEP and VDOT crews. “This is going to take some people a lot...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

