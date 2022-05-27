ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Kentwood High School holds graduation one week after shooting

By FOX 17 News
 4 days ago
Hundreds of seniors graduated with their diplomas at East Kentwood High School Thursday night, one week after a shooting at the high school.

The ceremony featured a heightened police presence and added security. Bags were not allowed into the stadium.

On May 19, two people were shot after the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation ceremony.

Two of the teenagers believed to be involved in the shooting were arraigned Monday afternoon on felony charges. Investigators are still determining if more people were involved.

Fox17

MSP: motorcyclist dead in Muskegon County crash

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is currently investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday evening in Muskegon County. The accident took place on Colby Street, near a Wesco store near Whitehall. Troopers say that the driver of a van steered out of the Wesco parking lot...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

One Dies, Two Hospitalized in 48th Avenue Rollover Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 31, 2022) – One person died and two others suffered serious injuries when they vehicle they were in was involved in a rollover crash between Hudsonville and Allendale overnight. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WWMT

9th Street back open after fatal crash closes road

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 9th Street from N Avenue to Stadium Drive was closed off to traffic following a crash Monday morning. As of 9 a.m. the area was back open. A Michigan State Police trooper told News Channel 3 it was a fatal crash. Multiple agencies including Michigan...
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI
