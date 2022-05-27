ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Apricity, London W1: ‘The menu will send vegetarians doolally with joy’ – restaurant review

By Grace Dent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPxlD_0fsDWz4s00
Apricity, London W1: ‘Too good and truly delicious.’

Restaurants such as today’s always give me a sense of disquiet before I set off. Perhaps it’s their sense of gentle righteousness that puts me on the back foot. We all, roughly speaking, would love planet Earth not to die, choking in an oily fire slick littered with drowned polar bears, but how many of us actually do anything truly useful about it?

Then along comes a place like Chantelle Nicholson’s Apricity, staffed by mellow, thoughtful, industrious types who genuinely care about how the restaurant scene affects our planet. Suddenly, terms such as hyperseasonal, foraged, zero waste and low intervention enter the ether, which are all lovely concepts, obviously, and then I’m nine courses in and having the arse end of a reclaimed turnip-top fricassee explained to me, blinking in submission as the server explains how the chef rose at dawn to drain sap from trees. And, yes, the fricassee does taste a bit fizzy, doesn’t it? It’s at this point that I think guiltily about the punnet of Moroccan blueberries I ate that morning before hurling the plastic carton in the recycling, like some sort of planet-hating sociopath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34p0gz_0fsDWz4s00
Aubergine with zhoug and roasted almond butter: ‘Glorious.’ Photograph: Karen Robinson/The Observer

With Apricity, however, the evening turns out to be nothing like that at all. This is an airy, elegant, happy room in Mayfair with a menu that will send vegetarians doolally with joy, but also has meat and fish dishes that are certainly no afterthought. The vegetarian stars of the show, to my mind, are the soft, jammy Isle of Wight aubergine made even more glorious with a vivid green zhoug and roasted almond butter, and the miso-roasted cabbage with smoked hemp cream and molasses that’s awash with an umami sauce that you’ll want to cast a finger over to scrape up every last drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pysap_0fsDWz4s00
London red butterhead salad: ‘A fairytale arrangement.’ Photograph: Karen Robinson/The Guardian

What’s more, they’re delivered without sermon or soliloquy, because Apricity just kind of gets on with it. They’re just good people in beautiful uniforms running a very fancy Mayfair restaurant and serving delicious things that make minimal impact on all our futures. If you go, do order the London red butterhead salad, which, let’s be frank, sounds like nothing to write home about, but is, in fact, a fairytale arrangement of pond-green leaves, lettuce and crispy kale, all assembled into a flower and dotted with miso aïoli and fragments of cashew. The dish feels oddly otherworldly, as if it might flutter and speak of its own accord.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D43rZ_0fsDWz4s00
Miso roast cabbage with smoked hemp cream and molasses. Photograph: Karen Robinson/The Guardian

For the record, I took a meat-lover with me, the long-suffering Charles, who is still mentally scarred by the time I took him to Beetroot Sauvage in Edinburgh and made him eat chilli sin carne not six feet from a woman in yoga pants with a camel toe. How he suffers for my art. Yet we have spoken several times about Apricity since our visit, about the good sourdough with Hollis Mead salted butter and the excellent grilled sea trout with a side of pink fir potatoes in brown butter, and have agreed to go back for the tasting menu some time. In fact, though there is meat on the menu in the form of Devon pork belly with kimchi and cull yaw ewe (mutton to you and me) with spicy chickpeas, we didn’t order them, because the other dishes just felt instinctively better. Perhaps in the near future we will find a good, working name for this new burgeoning genre of vegetarian-with-meat restaurants, but nothing quite sums it up yet – the word “flexitarian” makes me cringe, while “demi-vegetarian” doesn’t quite cut it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2ezh_0fsDWz4s00
‘Chouxnut’ with apple and double cream: ‘The clue is in the name.’ Photograph: Karen Robinson/The Guardian

Semantics aside, Apricity is a restaurant dedicated to making vegetables the star of the show, which is a skill we’ve never quite nailed in this country. Yes, there are oysters, but you glory in the black pearl mushrooms alongside them, spiced with XO sauce, Flanders wheat and wild garlic. There’s a baby kale salad with hemp tahini and crispy onion that is a purely pleasurable way to get one of your five a day. I drank kombucha, which is my idea of a party these days (they make it themselves, of course), but they’ll also get you gloriously tipsy on sloe vodka spritz or a Rémy’s beet made with cognac, beetroot and raspberry liqueur.

We ate early on a Saturday evening, and left even before the chihuahua at the next table looked like calling it a night, though not before inhaling a chouxnut – the clue is in the title, being part-choux, part-doughnut – with stewed apple and double cream, plus, because two puddings are my talent, the Esmeralda milk chocolate baked mousse with miso and brown sugar custard, which was really too dainty to share, so I didn’t. Eat dinner, save the planet and be a superhero while eating vast amounts of brown butter smothered on spuds. Apricity, you are too good and truly delicious.

  • Apricity 68 Duke Street, London W1, 020-8017 2780. Open Tues-Fri, lunch noon-2.15pm (2.45pm Fri), dinner 5.30-9pm (last orders); Sat noon-9pm. About £65 a head à la carte; five-course tasting menu £65, seven-course £80; set lunch £35, all plus drinks and service
  • The next episode in the third series of Grace’s Comfort Eating podcast is released on Tuesday 24 May. Listen to it here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vegetarian#Vegetarians#Doughnut#Milk Chocolate#Food Drink#Moroccan
The Independent

Indian restaurant shut down after customer finds snake skin in food

A restaurant in India's southern state of Kerala has been closed down temporarily after a woman and her daughter found a snake skin in their food.The woman, identified by her first name Priya in local media reports, discovered the snake skin wrapped in the paper used to pack the porotta (layered flatbread) she had bought from a hotel restaurant in Thiruvananthapuram's Nedumangadu area.The mother and daughter had bought two pieces of the flatbread and some sauce to eat for lunch on Thursday afternoon. When the mother started eating the bread after her daughter had finished her share of the food,...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Sandwich At Wendy's, According To 33% Of People We Polled

Although they are well-known for Frostys and chicken nuggets, at its core, Wendy's is all about sandwiches. While Wendy's classic square hamburgers do make up a good percentage of the menu, the company also offers a wider variety of sandwiches such as chicken sandwiches, fish sandwiches, and yes, even breakfast sandwiches.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Free Fan-Favorite Menu Item for the Next 2 Weeks

May is already more than half-way over, but Wendy's isn't quite done helping guests save some cash! The beloved fast food chain, which is not only known for its quick-witted social media jabs but also its massive slate of ongoing deals, is giving fans the chance to score one menu item for free. Throughout the rest of May and into the first days of June, Wendy's guests can grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and it's all because May is National Hamburger Month.
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
U.K.
Mashed

Whole Foods Is Closing Multiple Stores And Shoppers Are Upset

When a new grocery store opens in town, shoppers get excited and anticipate new products, perhaps a larger vegan selection, and dare we say, better prices. When a new Whole Foods opens, however, customers know they are getting at least two of the aforementioned, along with more organic and gluten-free choices.
CHICAGO, IL
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

293K+
Followers
74K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy