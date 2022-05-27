Un Certain Regard’s Japanese Dystopian Title ‘Plan 75’ Sells to Several Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

“Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie ’s Japanese dystopian drama which world premiered at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard, has been sold in a raft of territories by Urban Sales.

The movie is set in Japan, in a near future where a government program called Plan 75 encourages senior citizens to be voluntarily euthanized in order to remedy the aging society. The film weaves the stories of an elderly woman who isn’t able to live independently, a pragmatic Plan 75 salesman and a young Filipino caregiver. “Plan 75” stars Chieko Baisho (“Howl’s Moving Castle”) and Hayato Isomura, among others.

Urban Sales has closed deals on the promising debut feature to Italy (Tucker Film), China (Dddream), Benelux (September Films), Taiwan (Sky Digi) and Singapore (Lighthouse Film Distribution).

Happinet will handle the Japanese release of “Plan 75” in mid-June. Eurozoom will distribute it in France in the fall. “Plan 75” was produced by Loaded Films, Urban Factory, Happinet-Phantom Studios, Dongyu Club, Fusee and WOWOW.

Hayakawa previously presented his short “Niagara” at Cannes Film Festival’s Cinefondation, the student short films competition. On top of playing in Un Certain Regard, “Plan 75” is also one of the feature debuts competing for the Camera d’Or award at Cannes.

Urban Sales’ roster also includes a couple of animated features, the eco-friendly film “Hug Me – The Movie” and José Miguel Ribeiro’s epic adventure “Nayola,” along with Guillaume Gouix’s “Amore Mio,” Hicham Ayouch’s political fable “Abdelinho” and Faouzi Bensaïdi’s “Deserts,” and Juan José Lozano, Zoltán Horváth’s politically-minded animation film “Red Jungle.”