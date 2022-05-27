ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Un Certain Regard's Japanese Dystopian Title 'Plan 75' Sells to Several Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKw2e_0fsDWnjO00

“Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie ’s Japanese dystopian drama which world premiered at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard, has been sold in a raft of territories by Urban Sales.

The movie is set in Japan, in a near future where a government program called Plan 75 encourages senior citizens to be voluntarily euthanized in order to remedy the aging society. The film weaves the stories of an elderly woman who isn’t able to live independently, a pragmatic Plan 75 salesman and a young Filipino caregiver. “Plan 75” stars Chieko Baisho (“Howl’s Moving Castle”) and Hayato Isomura, among others.

Urban Sales has closed deals on the promising debut feature to Italy (Tucker Film), China (Dddream), Benelux (September Films), Taiwan (Sky Digi) and Singapore (Lighthouse Film Distribution).

Happinet will handle the Japanese release of “Plan 75” in mid-June. Eurozoom will distribute it in France in the fall. “Plan 75” was produced by Loaded Films, Urban Factory, Happinet-Phantom Studios, Dongyu Club, Fusee and WOWOW.

Hayakawa previously presented his short “Niagara” at Cannes Film Festival’s Cinefondation, the student short films competition. On top of playing in Un Certain Regard, “Plan 75” is also one of the feature debuts competing for the Camera d’Or award at Cannes.

Urban Sales’ roster also includes a couple of animated features, the eco-friendly film “Hug Me – The Movie” and José Miguel Ribeiro’s epic adventure “Nayola,” along with Guillaume Gouix’s “Amore Mio,” Hicham Ayouch’s political fable “Abdelinho” and Faouzi Bensaïdi’s “Deserts,” and Juan José Lozano, Zoltán Horváth’s politically-minded animation film “Red Jungle.”

Playing Directors' Fortnight, Fabián Hernández's "A Male" ("Un Varón") underscores just how much Colombian cinema has evolved in recent years, in both technique and kind of storytelling.  A meditation on manhood sold by Dubai-based Cercamon and seen at San Sebastian's WIP Latin last year, it turns on 16-year-old Carlos (Dylan Felipe Ramírez Espitia), glimpses of his deep turmoil shining through a stoic facade.  His mother in jail, his sister on the game,Carlos lives in a central Bogotá homeless shelter in central Bogotá.Over Christmas, he wanders his local streets, dominated by the ideal of the alpha...
MK2 Films has locked major territory deals on Leonor Serraille's drama "Mother and Son" which world premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and garnered strong reviews. "Mother and Son" charts the lives of a young African woman, Rose, and two of her four children, Jean and Ernest, who come to France from the Ivory Coast in the 1980s with high ideals. Juggling her parenting responsibilities and low-paying jobs, Rose still aspires to find true love and to fulfill her own desires, but she ultimately struggles to reach a balance between her...
Coming only three years after the Palme d'Or for "Parasite," the two Cannes prizes for Park Chan-wook as best director and for Song Kang-ho as best actor are further proof of the strength of Korean cinema's originality, its elevated skills and its resilience. Korean movies have been temporarily overshadowed by K-pop and Korean TV dramas – think BTS and "Squid Game" – both of which flourished during the COVID era, while Korean film was struck down by the pandemic. Closed cinemas and disrupted release schedules meant that the film sector was not fully able to...
Lola Quivoron wowed critics and audiences at Cannes with her bold first film "Rodeo" which picked up the Coup de Coeur prize at the Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard section. Following the world premiere of "Rodeo," Quiveron started being courted by a flurry of U.S. agents while Les Films du Losange, which is selling her movie, is fielding several offers from top North American buyers. Produced by Charles Gillibert ("Annette") at CG Cinema, "Rodeo" follows a hot tempered and fiercely independent young woman who infiltrates an underground dirt bike community in France. Julie Ledru...
Warner Bros. won a significant victory Friday in its legal battle with its longtime financing partner, Village Roadshow, as a judge agreed to send the dispute to arbitration. Village Roadshow has teamed with the studio on numerous blockbusters over the last 25 years, including "Joker," the "Ocean's" series, and "American Sniper." But the relationship curdled when Warner Bros. opted to release "The Matrix Resurrections" simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, along with the rest of its 2021 slate. Village Roadshow sued in February, alleging that Warner Bros. had sabotaged the film's box office revenue...
In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
Actor Jon Voight, a vocal supporter of former president Donald J. Trump and the Republican party, has released a statement calling for stricter gun control laws in the United States. "There should be proper qualifications for gun ownership," Voight said in a video released through his official Facebook page. "Proper testing. One should only own a gun if they're qualified and schooled." Voight's stance marks a striking divergence from the GOP platform's typical stance on gun control. The actor had previously voiced skepticism over the legitimacy of the results of the 2020 presidential election, claiming...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don't miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster starring Tom Cruise, is expected to rake in over $100 million in the U.S. this weekend, which could make it the highest-grossing domestic opening in the history of Memorial Day weekend.
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has offered further defense for the streamer's curation of stand-up comedy specials from Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle, both of which have been criticized for including language that is considered transphobic. In an interview with Maureen Dowd at The New York Times, Sarandos reaffirmed his stance on airing the specials, saying that the way comedians figure out where the line is is by "crossing the line every once in a while." "I think it's very important to the American culture generally to have free expression, Sarandos told the Times. "We're programming...
Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen's "All That Breathes" has won the Cannes Film Festival's top documentary award, the Golden Eye. The film won the documentary grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was acquired by HBO Documentary Films during Cannes, where it played as a special screening. Set in Indian capital Delhi, where, in an unbreathable atmosphere, the threat of inter-religious massacres floats in the air, the film follows two brothers, Nadeem and Saud, who along with their assistant, dedicate their lives to save the migratory black kites that are destroyed...
United Talent Agency (UTA) on Tuesday announced 26 new partners, the largest class in the agency's 31-year history. "As UTA has grown, these colleagues' leadership, hard work, mentorship and dedication helps push our business forward every day," said UTA Co-President David Kramer. "This partner class encompasses a wide range of expertise and backgrounds and reflects our commitment to providing clients with best-in-class representation and resources across all areas of the company." The newest UTA partners are: David Anderson (MediaLink); Robert Arakelian (Production Arts); Natasha Bolouki (Unscripted Television); Rob Carlson (Motion Picture Literary); David Evenchick (UTA Speakers);...
The foul-mouthed antiheroes of "The Boys," the satirical superhero series on Amazon's Prime Video, are coming to battle-royale game PUBG Mobile. Launching alongside "The Boys" Season 3 premiere June 3 on Prime Video, players will be able to obtain a number of exclusive items tied to the show, including the iconic super suits of Homelander, Starlight and Soldier Boy, as well as weapon skins, backpacks and a unique Supes parachute. Then, starting June 8, PUBG Mobile players will be able to join a special "Supe Spree" event where they'll work with "The Boys" infamous Billy...
The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival reminded the world just why people love going to the movies. And movie theaters received an important endorsement from a powerful A-list ally. "I make movies for the big screen," Tom Cruise said on May 18, just hours before "Top Gun: Maverick" premiered to a rapturous standing ovation on its way to a $151-million box office opening. Here are the biggest winners and losers from the French Riviera. Winner: Neon. The indie distributor has a special touch with Palme d'Or winners. Following 2019's "Parasite" and 2021's "Titane," Neon landed...
Ukrainian producers Anna Eliseeva, Egor Olesov, and Iryna Kostyuk – who had just left the car after driving the two-day drive between Kyiv and Cannes — kicked off this year's Annecy Goes to Cannes Animation Day with a call to arms. "While Ukraine is fighting with Russia we need to keep fighting on a cultural level," said Olesov, whose project "Mavka, The Forest Song" (pictured) was one of five works-in-progress presented at a May 22 morning session. "Culture is our strongest weapon right now, and we need to show ours to the whole world....
The saga of The Kid Laroi's management continues. The Australian singer has re-signed with Scooter Braun for management, a month after parting ways with Adam Leber's Rebel Management, Variety has confirmed. Braun's SB Projects roster includes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Dan + Shay and Tori Kelly, among others. Laroi first signed with Braun in June 2021, then left three months later due to, what Billboard described as "significant problems" with the firm — namely that Braun himself was not involved enough in making career decisions. According to a source, Laroi and his...
Brut, the digital media startup that became the Cannes Film Festival's media partner this year, covered the 75th edition with 1,200 videos that were watched by 220 million people around the world. The company hosted the Cannes Creators Connection, an initiative that brought a flurry of content creators and social media stars to the festival for the first time with the aim of building bridges with the film community. On top of the 220 million people who watched Cannes-related content on Brut's different platforms, an estimated 150 million were reached by the posts of content...
Bradley Cooper is fully transformed in the first look at his Netflix-backed biographical drama "Maestro," which serves as his directorial follow-up to Oscar winner "A Star Is Born." Set photos from the movie were released by the streaming giant on Monday, showing Cooper opposite co-star Carey Mulligan. Cooper stars in "Maestro" as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan playing Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre. The photos show Bernstein at various ages, with impressive make-up work applied to Cooper to nail his look as an elderly Bernstein. As Cooper confirmed to Variety earlier this year,...
Argonon, the super-indie behind "The Masked Singer U.K." and "Hard Cell," has launched a new U.S. production company that marks its first joint venture Stateside. The new outfit, Rose Rock Entertainment, is a JV with producer and former Spoke Studios executive Joe Weinstock, whose executive producer credits include reality hit "Duck Dynasty" for A&E and "Assembly Required" with "Home Improvement" star Tim Allen for History Channel. Launching with offices on the West Coast and Oklahoma, Rose Rock will focus on delivering "cinematic Americana factual content" with an entertainment edge. The company will lean on Weinstock's...
