Something fresh is coming to Easton’s West Ward: A new farmers market

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Amanda Pietrobono, executive chef of the Kellyn Foundation, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, holds heads of lettuce in front of the foundation's Eat Real Food Mobile Market parked near Paxinosa Elementary School in Easton.The mobile market has been coming to the school for the last six years and will now be part of a new farmers market that will begin on June 1. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Amanda Pietrobono, the executive chef of Tatamy’s Kellyn Foundation, gently held two impeccably fresh and crisp heads of lettuce.

“Aren’t these gorgeous!” she said.

Such produce would be hard to find for residents of Easton’s West Ward if it wasn’t for Kellyn’s weekly stops at Paxinosa Elementary School.

For the last six years, the nonprofit has brought its Eat Real Food Mobile Market to the school as a way to bring fresh food to the neighborhood, which is a food desert. So when members of the Greater Easton Development Partnership looked to set up a third market operation, it seemed natural for Kellyn to be part of it.

The West Ward Market will debut on June 1 and offer fresh produce, made-from-scratch baked goods and bread, pantry staples and more. It will join Easton’s two other markets: The Easton Farmers Market, the nation’s oldest continuously running open-air farmers market and the Easton Public Market, a food hall at 325 Northampton St.

The outdoor street market will run 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June-September, along 12th Street near Paxinosa Elementary School.

“We wanted something that would be a gathering spot,” said Megan McBride, Easton’s market district director.

As it is with the main Easton market, there will be recognizable vendors: Bizzle’s Bites (all-natural, healthy dog treats); Jersey Pickles (pickles, olives and pickled veggies); Krakus Polish Deli (pierogi, kielbasa, soups, chrusciki, cabbage & noodles, cabbage stew, babka, poppyseed roll and more); Made by Lino (sourdough breads, croissants, cookies, pastries, muesli, Dominican-inspired baked goods, jams and salsas, vegan options); Mediterra (organic, unfiltered extra virgin olive oil from Tunisia, balsamic vinegar, Mediterranean spices, rubs and condiments, olive wood crafts); Mercantile Outpost (cut flowers and plants); Untamed Ferments (naturally probiotic beverages, including; kombucha, switchel, root beer, carbonated lemonade, kvass and nitro tea); Windy Springs Farm (a vast selection of fruits and veggies, pasture raised beef, roaster chickens, eggs, cut flowers, jarred products and more); and Zekraft (seasonal soups, salads and desserts as a pop-up vendor).

What will be different about the West Ward market is that shoppers will also find pantry staples as well as many items that reflect the rich international food cultures of the neighborhood’s residents.

The West Ward Market will accept EBT, as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, for qualifying purchases at all West Ward vendors. The market will also offer “LV Fresh Food Bucks,” matching up to $10 per day on fruit and veggies purchased with EBT. Those enrolled in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program for qualified seniors, and those in the Women, Infants and Children program will be able to use their vouchers at produce vendors who participate in the state’s programs.

Kellyn’s mobile market will offer vouchers to those in need that provide 10-85% of their purchase total on a sliding scale based on household income, says Eric Ruth, co-founder and CEO of Kellyn Foundation, which works to help people prevent or reverse chronic disease through improving access to healthy foods, nutritional education, hosting garden programs at schools and much more.

Kellyn’s mobile market will bring essential pantry staples, locally-grown and international fruits and veggies, whole grains and “Medicine Meals” featuring local growing partners such as Easton Urban Farm, Lafayette College’s LaFarm, The Seed Farm, Scholl Orchards and more. The mobile market will switch from its regular Tuesday stop at Paxinosa to Wednesday to be at the market.

“We built our own community of families that come to us on a regular basis,” Ruth said. “When Megan (McBride) came to us and said ‘what do you think and would you be interested in doing this,’ it was kind of a no-brainer.”

The West Ward Market won’t just be about providing food of course. Community Bike Works, a nonprofit that teaches life lessons through bicycles to Lehigh Valley youth, will also be on site at the market each week.

James Williams, Easton Program Manager for Community Bike Works, said they will have a tent at the market with information on how to be part of the program. Kids work with mentors on rebuilding a bike and through that process, they build bonds and learn life lessons.

“People can come by and get info on what we do and there will be an easy way to sign up,” Williams said.

The program will also share information about its weekly, 4 p.m. bike ride, which is perfect for beginners. The group will do a bike check before the ride, which will coincide with the middle of the market, and young people who want to participate will need to have an adult fill out the appropriate paperwork. They will also have some bikes for those who don’t have one.

Community Bike Works will also have information on how to volunteer as well as ways to donate old bikes.

The West Ward Market will also offer healthy eating activities for kids provided by the Easton/Phillipsburg Branch of the Greater Valley YMCA and activities at weekly community tents.

Easton Garden Works’ weekly booth will feature food and farm activities, like flower crown making and scavenger hunts for kids, as well as pickling kits and seed starting workshops for adults. On the third Wednesday of each month — dubbed ‘Wacky Wednesday’— the YMCA will also provide zany activities for all ages.

“It’s really aimed at trying to unite the West Ward,” McBride said of the market.

Info: westwardeaston.org/westwardmarket/

IN THIS ARTICLE
Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

