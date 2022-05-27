ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man shot and killed at apartment complex in Indianapolis

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an apartment complex in the 10100 block of Tinton Court around 2 a.m. This is near East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found a man who was dead with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email.

Through an investigation, detectives learned there was a disturbance between the man and someone else, according to IMPD. The other person involved in the shooting was interviewed by detectives and later released pending a review by the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

