Crist says he’ll only debate Democratic primary rivals once

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is signaling he will only agree to one debate before voters select a Democratic candidate for governor.

Crist, considered a front-runner in the Democratic field, has committed to a one-hour debate July 21 in South Florida that will air in English on NBC stations and in Spanish on Telemundo’s affiliates.

Crist told South Florida Sun Sentinel opinion editor Steve Bousquet he doesn’t think he’ll agree to additional debates.

“It’s not going to happen because I have other stuff I have to do, like talk to voters,” Crist said Wednesday. “I’m not going to convince my opponents to vote for me. I want to win. The way you win is go out and talk to voters. That’s more important to me.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo, two other leading Democrats vying to challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, have been pushing for more debates.

Fried has called for five debates, while Taddeo tweeted she will accept any debate invitation.

“It’s sad to watch a once-talented politician be so scared of voters, and so unsure of his own policy positions that he’s unwilling to debate me,” Fried said in a statement Friday. “If we want to have any chance of beating Ron DeSantis, we need to nominate a candidate with courage. That’s why I’m running. I’m sick of watching candidates like Charlie Crist lose over and over again.”

Miami’s NBC 6 and its sister station Telemundo 51 are hosting the debate in July, which will be broadcast in English and Spanish across the state.

The three Democratic candidates have participated in four candidate forums, including one in Orlando. Those events have a different structure and rules than a debate. The candidates are scheduled to appear at another candidate forum Saturday hosted by the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.

Crist plans to attend additional forums, said Samantha Ramirez, a campaign spokeswoman.

The winner of the Aug. 23 Democratic primary will face DeSantis in the Nov. 8 general election.

