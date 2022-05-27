ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Remote voting in the U.S. House hits a second anniversary, but it may be its last

By Jacob Fischler
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFZXB_0fsDWM5t00

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum from Minnesota's 4th District, presides over the House. McCollum rarely used proxy voting. Photo courtesy House Recording Studio, U.S. House of Representatives.

After two years of a temporary provision to allow remote voting in the U.S. House, the top 36 users of the proxy voting system are all Democrats, though Republicans have also taken advantage of it.

Proxy voting was meant to keep crowds of House members smaller and thereby limit the spread of COVID-19, back in the early days of the pandemic. The first proxy votes were cast on May 27, 2020.

But some members used it while running for higher office or attending political events, undermining the legitimacy of the system and potentially giving fuel to Republicans who could seek to end proxy voting if they retake the chamber in this fall’s election.

“That sort of threatens to ruin the practice for the folks who really need it,” said Molly Reynolds, a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution.

Proxy voting is extended for 45 days at a time and currently has been set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to expire on June 28.

According to a database of proxy votes compiled by Cronkite News/Arizona PBS, the top 20 users of the vote-by-proxy through April 2022 were all Democrats. They are:

The top Republican, according to the data, was Idaho’s Russ Fulcher. With 176 votes by proxy representing less than one-quarter of his votes over the past two years, Fulcher ranked 37th overall.

Rep. Raul Grijalva, the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, and Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, the chairwoman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, are the only committee leaders in the top 20.

Health cited

The members who answered questions about their proxy voting habits all said they were related to health concerns, either because the members themselves or those close to them were at increased risk of poor outcomes if they contracted COVID-19:

  • Rep. Donald Payne spokesman Patrick Wright said: “The Congressman is a diabetic and diabetes is one of the highest ‘at-risk’ factors for catching COVID-19. He has utilized proxy voting to continue his service and work for his constituents in the 10th Congressional District while still protecting his health and safety.”
  • Rep. Lois Frankel, through a spokeswoman, said: “I have used proxy voting as a public health precaution to minimize COVID-19 exposure for myself and others, especially my 96-year-old mother.” She added: “I used the time away from travel and in-person voting for many, many Zoom meetings with stakeholders, helping to guide them to relief through the COVID-19 crisis and a variety of other meetings we used to have in-person.”
  • Rep. Donald McEachin spokesman Shahid Ahmed said: “Health challenges the Congressman has faced have made him more susceptible to COVID-19.” Ahmed added, “Out of an abundance of caution, he has used proxy voting, especially when we see an uptick in coronavirus cases.”

Fulcher was diagnosed with renal cancer last year.

Representatives for Reps. Al Lawson, Frederica Wilson, Ann Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Albio Sires, Chellie Pingree and Russ Fulcher did not respond to messages.

In her research, Reynolds found that the two greatest predictive factors, other than party, for how often a member would vote by proxy were the distance from a member’s district to Washington, and age.

Republicans oppose proxy voting but some use it

House Republicans opposed the concept of voting by proxy and challenged the practice in court, eventually losing in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The numbers show Democrats are generally more likely to vote by proxy more often, and Republicans are more likely not to vote by proxy at all.

Of the 115 members since May 2020 who have never cast a proxy vote, 98 are Republicans. Michigan Libertarian Justin Amash also did not cast a proxy vote before he left office in January 2021.

But 149 House Republicans have cast at least one remote vote, meaning Republicans who have proxy voted outnumber those who have not.

Still, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy spearheaded the suit to block the practice and Republicans generally have sought to undo pandemic restrictions, which could mean proxy voting’s days are numbered if the GOP retakes the House majority in this fall’s elections.

In a statement emailed by a spokesman, Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, who has never cast a vote by proxy, criticized members who used the practice — especially those whose absences were unrelated to the pandemic. Gallagher called on Republicans to halt the practice if they control the House next year.

“Members are lying to their constituents when they submit proxy statements saying that it is the pandemic — not space launches, political conferences, or trips on Air Force One — that keeps them from conducting their sworn duty on the House floor,” Gallagher said.

“It’s destroying Congress and further eroding trust in this institution,” he added. “When Republicans take back the House, they must end this charade and require all members to be present in Washington to do the work that the American people sent us here to do.”

More than a dozen Republicans used proxy voting to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference last year. Those members include Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Ted Budd and Madison Cawthon of North Carolina, Mark Green of Tennessee, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania and Greg Steube of Florida.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Charlie Crist of Florida, Kai Kahele of Hawaii and Thomas Suozzi of New York have all recorded substantial numbers of proxy votes while they run for governor of their home states.

Reynolds said she expected Republicans to end proxy voting if they take the majority. That change would have its positives and negatives.

It has been useful for members with COVID-19 or other serious health conditions to continue their jobs during the pandemic, but proxy voting can also hurt the overall health of the House by depriving members of opportunities to build relationships, Reynolds said.

Enabling members to vote from anywhere could encourage them not to come to Washington at all, she said.

“Time spent in the district is important and valuable, and it’s a real part of what members do,” she said. “But being in Washington is also part of what members do. And portraying time spent in the Capitol as unnecessary to do the job feeds this perception that the institution is a place to be avoided.”

Beyer helps out colleagues

The Cronkite database also tracked the members who cast votes on behalf of their colleagues. One member, Virginia Democrat Don Beyer, led that category by a considerable margin.

As of the end of April, Beyer had cast 2,209 votes on behalf of colleagues. New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone cast the second-most, with 1,683.

Representing a district just across the Potomac River from the District of Columbia, Beyer’s proximity is part of the reason his colleagues have so often turned to him for proxy-voting help, Beyer spokesman Aaron Fritschner said in an email.

As a committee chairman, of the Joint Economic Committee, and a member of both the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the moderate New Democrat Coalition, the fourth-term Democrat has developed many relationships in the House, he added.

“Rep. Beyer is honored that his colleagues have placed this trust in him, and it has given him some good stories to tell (for instance, casting multiple votes to impeach former President Trump),” Fritschner wrote.

“Rep. Beyer hopes that as our society adapts to the changing nature of the pandemic and the health situation hopefully improves, votes in the House will return to being more in-person,” Fritschner added. “He is a big believer in the in-person relationships that Members of Congress form in the process of legislating.

“But while conditions and rules necessitate proxy voting, Rep. Beyer will continue to help his colleagues as he has done since mid-2020.”

The post Remote voting in the U.S. House hits a second anniversary, but it may be its last appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Democrats from the West push update of 150-year-old federal mining law

Democrats in Congress are hoping to overhaul the nation’s 150-year-old system for mining the elements needed for battery manufacturing, as high gas prices and Russia’s war in Ukraine underline the need to transition from oil and gas to renewable energy sources. U.S. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva of Arizona and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich […] The post Democrats from the West push update of 150-year-old federal mining law appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

What’s with Rep. Pete Stauber’s slavish devotion to a Chilean mining company? | Opinion

Earlier this month at a press conference, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., cried a river for a Chilean company that wants to mine the public’s copper from the public’s land upstream from the public’s most popular wilderness area. But he apparently couldn’t find his notes when another giant company, Cleveland-Cliffs, laid off some 400 steelworkers […] The post What’s with Rep. Pete Stauber’s slavish devotion to a Chilean mining company? | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Proposal to ban mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters sets off battle in Congress

A U.S. House panel broke along party lines Tuesday as its members debated mining near the most popular wilderness area in the country, following President Joe Biden’s decision earlier this year to block federal approval of a new mine. Democrats on the House Natural Resources Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee said they supported Minnesota U.S. […] The post Proposal to ban mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters sets off battle in Congress appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas 5 GOP members who declined to testify

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol subpoenaed five Republican House members Thursday who the panel believes have knowledge of the events leading up to the attack, including communication with then-President Donald Trump. The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas 5 GOP members who declined to testify appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chellie Pingree
Person
Kai Kahele
Person
Don Beyer
Person
Albio Sires
Person
Russ Fulcher
Minnesota Reformer

Congress explores creation of truth commission for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools

WASHINGTON — Survivors of a U.S. policy that forced Indigenous children to attend boarding schools where they were abused, or went missing, detailed to members of a U.S. House Natural Resources panel during a Thursday hearing the need for Congress to establish a truth commission dedicated to unveiling the traumas Indigenous children experienced at the […] The post Congress explores creation of truth commission for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Misinformation, violence and a paper shortage threaten midterm elections, officials say

Members of a U.S. Senate panel and election administrators raised a bevy of concerns Thursday about the challenges elections officials will face this fall, saying problems ranging from a lack of paper to coordinated misinformation campaigns could affect confidence in U.S. democracy.  A bipartisan panel of current and former elections officials and experts told the […] The post Misinformation, violence and a paper shortage threaten midterm elections, officials say appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis settles lawsuit with Linda Tirado, journalist blinded in one eye during May 2020 unrest

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday agreed to pay a $600,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by writer and photojournalist Linda Tirado, who was blinded in one eye by a police projectile while covering protests in May 2020. Tirado joins an ever-growing list of bystanders and journalists receiving large settlements from the city due to […] The post Minneapolis settles lawsuit with Linda Tirado, journalist blinded in one eye during May 2020 unrest appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told

Students and teachers told U.S. House members during a Thursday hearing that their right to talk about race and LGBTQ+ issues in public schools is being silenced due to an onslaught of new state laws as well as pressure on school boards from right-wing advocates. “To be crystal clear, this is about disrupting and destroying […] The post Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#Proxy Votes#Health And Safety#House Recording Studio#The U S House#Democrats#Republicans#The Brookings Institution#Cronkite News#Pbs
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate Democrats fail to enshrine nationwide abortion protections, vow more action

WASHINGTON — Efforts to secure the nationwide right to an abortion stalled for a second time Wednesday when U.S. Senate Democrats failed to get enough votes to overcome the legislative filibuster.  Republicans, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, voted uniformly against limiting debate on the bill while Democrats, save West Virginia’s […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats fail to enshrine nationwide abortion protections, vow more action  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

For all the “pro-life” bluster, GOP shows indifference to human life | Column

In the hours after the bombshell leak of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion toppling Roe v. Wade, I awaited the torrent of Republican-authored press releases vowing to provide every resource the federal government could muster to support the millions of new families they were going to usher into existence. Of course, that didn’t happen. […] The post For all the “pro-life” bluster, GOP shows indifference to human life | Column appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Bernie Sanders at U.S. Senate hearing rips Amazon over union opposition

WASHINGTON — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took Amazon to task Thursday at a congressional hearing, bashing the online giant’s leadership for fighting union drives and questioning whether the federal government should continue contracting with the multibillion-dollar company.  Amazon executives didn’t attend the hearing but U.S. senators did hear from labor unions and the U.S. Government […] The post Bernie Sanders at U.S. Senate hearing rips Amazon over union opposition appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House panel weighs labor law amendment to protect workers from wage theft

WASHINGTON — U.S. House lawmakers questioned several labor experts Wednesday before a House Education and Labor panel about how a new bill to amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 would protect workers from wage theft. House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro introduced the bill, H.R. 3712, known as the “Wage Theft Prevention and Wage […] The post U.S. House panel weighs labor law amendment to protect workers from wage theft appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Minnesota Reformer

Rep. Betty McCollum, powerful in Washington, faces tough test at home

Rep. Betty McCollum has reached the height of Washington influence, wielding control over some $700 billion each year as the top lawmaker on the subcommittee that sets the budget for the entire U.S. military. Closer to home in the east metro, however, McCollum faces a fierce challenge from a young woman of color hoping to […] The post Rep. Betty McCollum, powerful in Washington, faces tough test at home appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WASHINGTON STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate to try again on abortion rights after bombshell disclosure of draft opinion

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday pledged a new vote codifying the right to an abortion after publication of a draft court ruling that showed the Supreme Court on track to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision. Democrats, who likely won’t have the votes to advance that bill, also predicted that abortion […] The post U.S. Senate to try again on abortion rights after bombshell disclosure of draft opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota unaffected if Roe v. Wade struck down, but GOP majority could change that, Walz warns

Minnesota DFL leaders are pledging to preserve abortion rights in the state, repudiating a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico that would strike down Roe v. Wade.  “Not on my watch,” Gov. Tim Walz tweeted Monday night when Politico first published the 98-page opinion written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito.  Abortion access in […] The post Minnesota unaffected if Roe v. Wade struck down, but GOP majority could change that, Walz warns appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
901
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy