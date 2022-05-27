ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA relaxes conservation program rules to boost crop production

By Jared Strong
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ir44d_0fsDWGnX00

Certain landowners are paid by the government to remove their land from agricultural production. Photo courtesy of the Farm Service Agency.

Agricultural landowners who are not renewing their agreements this year with the federal government to keep their land out of production have the ability to put that land back to work earlier, a potential boost to wheat and other crop production amid global shortages, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

Those who have land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program now have the option to terminate their contract early if they are in the final year of the contract. Under normal circumstances, landowners would have to wait until October to put the CRP land back into production or would be required to repay the money they’ve received from the program.

“They can now voluntarily terminate without penalty for those acres that are coming out of that program,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack told a U.S. Senate committee on Thursday, “so that they’d be in a position to do work now on that land, to either prepare it for a crop or to potentially think about other crops that can be grown during the course of the winter.”

He said the equivalent of about 1 million acres of agricultural land is leaving the program this year — the difference between the acres that are expiring and the newly enrolled acres this year. In March, about 22.1 million acres were actively enrolled, according to USDA data.

President Joe Biden has warned that people “are going to starve to death” if millions of tons of wheat and corn in Ukraine is unable to be exported because of the ongoing Russian invasion, which began more than three months ago.

Ukraine is a significant producer and exporter of those crops, much of which is sold to African nations. Ukrainian officials have accused Russian troops of destroying farms and stealing grain and equipment. It’s not yet clear how much the war will affect Ukraine’s crop production this year.

Agriculture groups such as the American Farm Bureau Federation have been pining for months for the USDA to release CRP farmland back into production without penalty to help boost the global food supply.

In letters to CRP landowners this week, the USDA offered early terminations to those who hadn’t renewed their enrollment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “unjustified invasion of Ukraine has cut off a critical source of wheat, corn, barley, oilseeds and cooking oil, and we’ve heard from many producers who want to better understand their options to help respond to global food needs,” Zach Ducheneaux, administrator of USDA’s Farm Service Agency, said in a press release Thursday. “This announcement will help producers make informed decisions about land use and conservation options.”

CRP contracts typically last for 10 to 15 years. Landowners set aside the land to reduce soil erosion and improve water quality and wildlife habitat, and the government pays them per acre. Those rental payments vary widely, depending on where the land is located.

Payments for Iowa land have the highest average at about $234 per acre, according to a recent USDA report. Payments for Nevada land were the lowest at about $10 per acre.

Landowners can end those contracts whenever they chose, but they must repay the rental payments with interest and face a potential additional penalty. The USDA periodically offers early termination without repayment or penalty. In 2017, the department offered it to certain landowners to encourage land sales to new farmers and ranchers.

“I think it’s a great step in the right direction, but I believe that we can do more,” U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas, told Vilsack during a Senate agriculture committee meeting Thursday, which was convened to address the challenges facing farmers and rural communities.

Boozman said early terminations should be more broadly offered to CRP participants to “allow potentially millions of acres to return to food production.”

Vilsack said the USDA is seeking to balance short-term and long-term global food concerns — especially as they pertain to climate change — and that CRP’s emphasis is on less desirable agricultural land.

“We basically have been focusing on highly erodible areas,” Vilsack said, “areas that are not particularly productive.”

Senator calls for supplemental crop insurance

Sen. John Hoeven, R-North Dakota, said the USDA should offer to supplement potential crop insurance payments to farmers who are late to plant this year.

Corn planting in North Dakota has been severely delayed this year by wet weather. Just 20% of the state’s corn had been planted as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 66%, according to a recent USDA report.

Wednesday was the final planting day to get full crop insurance coverage for most of the state’s counties. Hoeven worries that some farmers might not plant because it’s too financially risky.

“In a time of food inflation, we want as many of them as possible planting a crop,” he said.

Vilsack said he would consider the proposal.

USDA data show that corn planting in at least 11 states is behind the five-year average, including most of the top-producing states. Iowa leads the country in corn production and, thanks to a stretch of favorable weather, was close to catching up with the five-year average on Sunday. Still, there are concerns that early planting delays will affect yield potential.

Minnesota, a major corn producer, had planted 60% of its corn compared with the five-year average of 86% as of Sunday. Soybean planting was also significantly delayed in that state and in North Dakota.

Like Minnesota Reformer, Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter .

The post USDA relaxes conservation program rules to boost crop production appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Biden pledges more support for farmers, ‘the backbone of freedom’

At an Illinois farm on Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced federal assistance to alleviate costs for farmers and consumers and ensure there is enough food to meet world demand as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues. Biden said he will double the recently announced federal funding to boost domestic fertilizer production. He also pledged to extend […] The post Biden pledges more support for farmers, ‘the backbone of freedom’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

Eat more plants and fewer animals | Opinion

On April 22, Mayor Melvin Carter issued a proclamation urging the public to consume more plant-based foods in place of animal products. Promoting plant-rich eating could be a key factor in achieving the city’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality in city operations by 2030 and citywide by 2050. “We join communities across our nation and […] The post Eat more plants and fewer animals | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

Senate majority leader’s family ties to deer farming under scrutiny in CWD vote

During a recent debate on an agricultural budget bill, Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, won five votes from GOP colleagues to amend the bill and impose regulations on deer farms to combat chronic wasting disease, including a moratorium on new operations.  It was an unusual show of bipartisan support for a DFL-led amendment in the […] The post Senate majority leader’s family ties to deer farming under scrutiny in CWD vote appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis settles lawsuit with Linda Tirado, journalist blinded in one eye during May 2020 unrest

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday agreed to pay a $600,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by writer and photojournalist Linda Tirado, who was blinded in one eye by a police projectile while covering protests in May 2020. Tirado joins an ever-growing list of bystanders and journalists receiving large settlements from the city due to […] The post Minneapolis settles lawsuit with Linda Tirado, journalist blinded in one eye during May 2020 unrest appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Biden administration vows to speed up environmental permits needed for infrastructure projects

President Joe Biden’s administration will seek to hasten construction of roads, bridges, wind farms and more by tweaking the federal review process for environmental and other permits, administration officials said Tuesday. On a press call, administration officials said they were seeking to make permitting easier without sacrificing environmental standards. The new permitting plan includes five […] The post Biden administration vows to speed up environmental permits needed for infrastructure projects appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it

Four months after a nonprofit called Somali TV Minnesota — a YouTube channel with 170,000 subscribers — endorsed his campaign, Sen. Omar Fateh introduced a bill that would give the nonprofit a half million dollars in state funding to provide arts and cultural programming. The post A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
John Boozman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Hoeven
Person
Tom Vilsack
Minnesota Reformer

Labor advocates call on Twin Cities developers to agree to independent monitoring

Workers and labor advocates are calling on the largest residential developers in the Twin Cities to take greater responsibility for preventing wage theft and other labor violations on their construction projects by signing onto a new independent monitoring program. Under the program, called “Building Dignity and Respect,” developers would sign legally-binding contracts to uphold basic […] The post Labor advocates call on Twin Cities developers to agree to independent monitoring appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

Democrats from the West push update of 150-year-old federal mining law

Democrats in Congress are hoping to overhaul the nation’s 150-year-old system for mining the elements needed for battery manufacturing, as high gas prices and Russia’s war in Ukraine underline the need to transition from oil and gas to renewable energy sources. U.S. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva of Arizona and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich […] The post Democrats from the West push update of 150-year-old federal mining law appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota launches pandemic assistance fund for homeowners

Minnesota homeowners hurt financially by the pandemic can now apply for up to $35,000 in assistance for mortgage payments and other housing-related expenses through a new state program called HomeHelpMN. The program is funded with $109 million from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho announced […] The post Minnesota launches pandemic assistance fund for homeowners appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

Bernie Sanders at U.S. Senate hearing rips Amazon over union opposition

WASHINGTON — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took Amazon to task Thursday at a congressional hearing, bashing the online giant’s leadership for fighting union drives and questioning whether the federal government should continue contracting with the multibillion-dollar company.  Amazon executives didn’t attend the hearing but U.S. senators did hear from labor unions and the U.S. Government […] The post Bernie Sanders at U.S. Senate hearing rips Amazon over union opposition appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Insurance#Land Use#Food Industry#The Farm Service Agency#Crp#U S Senate
Minnesota Reformer

Time scarce for lawmakers to write budget bills as governor, top leaders set framework

Lawmakers learned late Sunday night they have two days to put the pieces together of a multi-billion dollar spending and tax cut plan, leaving much left to do with little time.  DFL Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, signed a “broad framework” of their spending […] The post Time scarce for lawmakers to write budget bills as governor, top leaders set framework appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

In an unprecedented economic recovery, why are we only talking about inflation? | Opinion

The latest jobs report shows that the U.S. economy continues its rapid recovery from the pandemic crisis. Employers added 428,000 new jobs in April, continuing a now-year-long streak of similarly strong job growth. After surging to a post-World War II high of 14.7% in 2020, unemployment is now down to 3.6%, the lowest level in […] The post In an unprecedented economic recovery, why are we only talking about inflation? | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House panel weighs labor law amendment to protect workers from wage theft

WASHINGTON — U.S. House lawmakers questioned several labor experts Wednesday before a House Education and Labor panel about how a new bill to amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 would protect workers from wage theft. House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro introduced the bill, H.R. 3712, known as the “Wage Theft Prevention and Wage […] The post U.S. House panel weighs labor law amendment to protect workers from wage theft appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

Cost of living is our harshest tax | Opinion

Sometimes I think about the one bedroom apartment in Hibbing, Minnesota, where my wife and I first lived. We weren’t married yet, just two kids playing house. The rent was about $325 a month. Our utilities cost even less.  It was the dawn of the 21st Century. She was a newspaper reporter earning about $22,000 […] The post Cost of living is our harshest tax | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Minnesota Reformer

Interior Department report details the brutality of federal Indian boarding schools

The atrocities committed at boarding schools designed and run by the federal government to eradicate Indigenous people were outlined by the U.S. Interior Department for the first time in a report published Wednesday. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland held back tears as she described the scope of the investigation that identifies 408 federal Indian boarding schools […] The post Interior Department report details the brutality of federal Indian boarding schools appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

Lawmakers, Walz have a deal on taxes, spending

Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have agreed to the broad outlines of a deal that would divide up the state surplus evenly between tax cuts, spending increases and money put into reserve, according to two sources with knowledge of the negotiations. Leaders of the DFL-majority House and GOP-controlled Senate and DFL governor have agreed […] The post Lawmakers, Walz have a deal on taxes, spending appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

Congress clears $40B in Ukraine aid for Biden’s signature, but some in GOP balk

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators voted overwhelmingly Thursday to send President Joe Biden a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that will provide additional economic, humanitarian and military support to the country.  The 86-11 vote marks the second time Congress cleared a multibillion-dollar package since Russia invaded in late February. Negotiators opted both times to increase […] The post Congress clears $40B in Ukraine aid for Biden’s signature, but some in GOP balk appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

Another thing that makes us better than Wisconsin: rulemaking | Opinion

Minnesota and its neighbor to the east are often compared. Whether politics, the economy, sports, or beer, residents of both states enjoy the competition.  But for one such comparison, we can find a clear winner. If you were thinking about the administrative rulemaking process: good guess. With its voluminous regulations, rulemaking can epitomize government overreach […] The post Another thing that makes us better than Wisconsin: rulemaking | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
901
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy