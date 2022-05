By Dr. Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Natural Resources and Agriculture, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Some people might think you are just lazy, and some others might even call you crazy, but there are ways for you to help promote pollinators in your community. During the process, it will be helpful for you to remember why (both for you and those around you): without pollinators (bees, wasps, butterflies, etc.) plants (including vegetables) cannot produce fruit. From strawberries, tomato, cucumbers and watermelons all require successful pollination for them to bear fruit. It’s the work of many small insects visiting those flowers that make it all happen.

