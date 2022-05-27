Atlantic and Anita Mobile Food Pantries Scheduled for June

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council will meet in a regular session Wednesday, their first for the month of June. Among the action items on their agenda, is. An order to set the date of a Public Hearing for Amending the FY 2022 Budget, as June 15, 2022. City Administrator John Lund, in his agenda notes, said “Traditionally, Atlantic only needs one amendment to reconcile our finances. Unfortunately, spending has continued at a pace where a second amendment is going to be necessary.” Lund added, “This will be the first time since I became an employee of the City in March of 2011, that this has been necessary.” He warned that following a “post mortem on the FY 22 Budget, there will be “extensive discussion on revenues and spending this summer and fall, with our Department Heads.””

9 HOURS AGO