Atlantic and Anita Mobile Food Pantries Scheduled for June
4 days ago
(Cass County, Iowa) – Cass County Wellness Director Brigham Hoegh reports mobile food pantries will be held in both Atlantic and Anita, in June. A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food...
(Harrison County, Iowa) – Emergency personnel in western Iowa are searching for a person who went missing after their boat sank Sunday night on the Missouri River. The incident happened around midnight, north of the Tyson Bend Wildlife area in Iowa, near Blair, Nebraska. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Harrison County 911 received a call that a boat on the Missouri River was taking on water. A spokesperson said the boat was 35 feet long.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A busy road in southwest Omaha has been closed to traffic for just over a year, but construction officials say the project is on schedule. Construction crews ripped out 168th Street between Pacific and West Center in April 2021. They are turning it into a four-lane...
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha family is carrying on the family legacy of advocating for parks with a $1.6 million dollar gift to the Omaha Parks Foundation. The Gallagher Family Foundation donated the money recently in memory of the work of philanthropist and parks advocate, Rachel Gallagher, who founded Gallagher Park in Benson in the 1950’s.
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) — The Omaha Fire Department opened a shelter overnight after recommending people living near a large fire to evacuate. This all began just south of downtown around 7 p.m. Thick smoke could be seen all across the city coming from the Nox Crete factory at 20th...
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council will meet in a regular session Wednesday, their first for the month of June. Among the action items on their agenda, is. An order to set the date of a Public Hearing for Amending the FY 2022 Budget, as June 15, 2022. City Administrator John Lund, in his agenda notes, said “Traditionally, Atlantic only needs one amendment to reconcile our finances. Unfortunately, spending has continued at a pace where a second amendment is going to be necessary.” Lund added, “This will be the first time since I became an employee of the City in March of 2011, that this has been necessary.” He warned that following a “post mortem on the FY 22 Budget, there will be “extensive discussion on revenues and spending this summer and fall, with our Department Heads.””
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke reports, “In early May, the Montgomery County Courthouse sustained roof damage to the center most cupola as a result of strong significant wind. On Monday May 30th, several additional pieces of the cupola fell as a result of continued strong winds, damaging a nearby parked car.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors this (Tuesday) morning, unanimously agreed to adopt/pass Resolutions awarding ARPA (Covid recovery) funds in the amount of $50,000 for specified improvements to the Anita Child Care Center, and $120,000 for the Cass County Fire Association. Both requests had previously been discussed at length with the respective organization representatives.
(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
(Audubon, Iowa) – Severe thunderstorms with high winds caused damage to cattle barns Monday evening, in Audubon County. The National Weather Service says the damage happened about 2-miles east-southeast of Audubon, a little before 5-p.m. No one was hurt, and no animals were harmed. Thunderstorms passing through the area were packing winds of 60-to 70-miles per hour.
(Omaha, NE) -- A new report puts Omaha at elevated risk of blackouts this summer, but the regional power pool that oversees power for the region says it's not likely. "And, should the need arise, we will work with our local utilities to make sure we mitigate the need for outages best we can. Derek Wingfield, Southwest Power Pool tells KFAB Radio News.
Approximately 12 miles north of Village Pointe in Omaha, between dusty grain bins, there is an old metal barn full of cherry red tractors. The Dreessens, a multi-generational family of farmers, congregate here often after long days of working the land. They are generous to guests with cold ones and are inclusive in their shop talk. Many visitors wander in from neighboring crop fields, and frequently. Taylor Dreessen, 23, is the youngest Dreessen still farming.
(Undated) -- More discussion on Page County's jail situation, and more information on a major wind turbine project is expected in the Week Ahead. Page County's Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday morning at 8:30 at the county courthouse's Page Room. At that meeting, the supervisors are expected to discuss and/or approve a study examining the impact of closing the county jail. Recently, the supervisors tabled action on the next phase of a proposed jail project, which would include the schematic design and site selection. Officials with the Samuels Group--a consulting firm working with the county on the project--proposed several options for the county based on the findings from an ongoing initial study. Those options range from a $9.4 million stand-alone jail to a shared space with a jail, sheriff's department and the Clarinda Police Department at an estimated cost of up to $17.2 million. Greg Wilde is a business development manager with the Samuels Group. Wilde recently told the supervisors the county must also factor in its current facility if it waits.
(Winterset, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Madison County said Monday, a Winterset man died during a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon, just south of Winterset. The Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call about the crash occurring in the 2200 block of Highway 169, at around 2:25-p.m. Responding Deputies...
Burnouts on O Street 5-31-22 (Dale Johnson) (KFOR NEWS May 31, 2022) The “hot rod” classic car event known as Americruise has been coming to Lincoln since the 90s with few law enforcement disruptions. That changed Sunday night when 2 Lincoln women in their 20’s were killed at the intersection of 52nd and O Street.
Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. More storms along the Missouri state-line tomorrow, especially during the morning. Drier, seasonable weather returns for the remainder of the week. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in the following Iowa counties until...
Marquetta Henderson, 37, South Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced May 25, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Jonathan Antonio Chable, 27, Sioux City, eluding (habitual offender enhancement), second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement), probation violation; sentenced May 26, probation revoked, 15 years prison. Gerald Lee Dickes Jr., 37, Sioux...
