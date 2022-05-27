ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Conviction upheld in crash that killed three

By CITY NEWS SERVICE
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — A state appeals court panel, on Wednesday, upheld a young man’s conviction for second-degree murder for a crash that killed three people at a Lancaster intersection. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal concluded that “sufficient evidence supported the jury’s verdict”...

www.avpress.com

