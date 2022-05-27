New Braunfels prepares for Memorial Day river tubers on the Comal River

Don Strange, the San Antonio Catering Giant, will Open Their First Full-Dining Restaurant, LAZO with Don Strange, on Monday, June 6th at Estancia del Norte. If you have lived in San Antonio for any amount of time, you have probably heard the name Don Strange. You may even have had the opportunity to attend a dinner or party which they catered. And if you have, you probably talked about the experience to everyone you knew because to experience a Don Strange event is to experience a catering nirvana. Therefore Don Strange of Texas is more than just food, it is a total experience.

