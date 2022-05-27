ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels prepares for Memorial Day river tubers on the Comal River

By Warren Brown
mySanAntonio.com
 4 days ago
New Braunfels is preparing to welcome visitors from San Antonio and...

KSAT 12

Summer fun in full swing at rivers in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels city officials say in-demand lodging across the area indicates a busy weekend estimated to generate money for the local economy and fun for families wanting to cool off. Visitors can once again float and raise a cup to the Texas sun. “I come...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CultureMap Austin

Texas' 10 best water parks for families, thrill-seekers, and everyone in between

By all indications, it's going to be a scorching summer in Texas. The best way to beat the heat is by floating in a brightly colored plastic tube around a fake German castle on a lazy river, or being propelled through a tube chute at 20 miles per hour into a refreshing pool of blue water. Luckily for us, no matter where you are in Texas, you are never too far from a water park. Here are 10 of the state's best.
TEXAS STATE
sanantoniomag.com

What to do in San Antonio on Memorial Day

Stop by the final day of the Memorial Day River Walk Artisan Show, which features more 40 local businesses known for their handmade clothing, jewelry, pottery and more. More information is available here. Monday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 602 E. Commerce St. Memorial Day Car Show. Head to Helotes for this...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
smcorridornews.com

I-35 Capital Express South Project approved for construction

AUSTIN – The Texas Transportation Commission has approved a $547.6 million contract to build the I-35 Capital Express South project. The project will add two high-occupancy-vehicle lanes in each direction along I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast. In addition to the new capacity, the project...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Summer job fairs announced by Comal ISD

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal Independent School District is starting a series of summer job fairs beginning on Tuesday, according to a press release. The district said they are hiring for all positions, including after-school childcare, child nutrition, custodians, facilities maintenance, paraprofessionals both instructional and office staff, teachers, technology, transportation, special education and substitutes.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
flicksandfood.com

Don Strange Opens Awesome New Restaurant “LAZO” June 6th at Estancia

Don Strange, the San Antonio Catering Giant, will Open Their First Full-Dining Restaurant, LAZO with Don Strange, on Monday, June 6th at Estancia del Norte. If you have lived in San Antonio for any amount of time, you have probably heard the name Don Strange. You may even have had the opportunity to attend a dinner or party which they catered. And if you have, you probably talked about the experience to everyone you knew because to experience a Don Strange event is to experience a catering nirvana. Therefore Don Strange of Texas is more than just food, it is a total experience.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Austin

New vineyard development will uncork more than 1,000 homes in Austin suburb

A residential development anchored by a winery and resort is taking shape in Williamson County. The first phase of what will eventually be more than 1,000 homes is underway at the more than 600-acre Vineyard at Florence, a $500 million mixed-use development just east of the tiny town of Florence. Dallas-based Hoque Global has been marketing one-acre to three-acre home lots at The Vineyard at Florence since last August.
FLORENCE, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Farmers Market at Woodlawn Pointe

The Farmers Market at Woodlawn Pointe is a state-certified neighborhood producers-only market. They offer farm-fresh produce, local baked bread, pickles and other pantry staples. All are produced or grown in the area. While they’re famous on the weekend, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a farmers market during the week!...
KVUE

Rapid growth is hurting the Texas Hill Country. Here's how

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the fastest-growing regions in the nation is the Texas Hill Country. Its open spaces, clear springs and streams, abundant wildlife and night skies are just a few of the things that draw thousands away from the city and into the rural area. In fact,...
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

