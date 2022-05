Three suspects in Cerritos robbed a Sephora makeup store three times before the business decided to file a report with police."That's really disappointing that things like that keep happening in our area," said Cerritos resident Jill Katsuda. The most recent robbery was caught on camera and showed the suspects brazenly filling up their bags with makeup and skincare items straight from the shelves seemingly undeterred and unbothered by the workers and customers watching them.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the robbery happened on Saturday night at the Cerritos Mall but the store filed a police report on Monday after...

