SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people gathered at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Monday morning to honor the men and women who lost their lives defending the nation. “I’m a veteran and it’s always been in my heart. I take it very seriously. I come every year and visit my uncle. I appreciate what they did for us, the fallen soldiers and I think it’s very important that we honor them and let them know we are thinking about them,” Adolfo Torres, a veteran said.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO