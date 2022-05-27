Even The Dakar Rally Is No Problem For This Tricked-Out Honda Monkey

In mid-2020, after years of being believed lost by almost everyone, the Toyota #36 Castrol TOM's (Tachi Oiwa Motor Sports) Supra was found in an old storage warehouse in the Chugoku region of Japan. Though no one is certain how it ended up there, it's likely been stored at the facility for a long time, CarsCoops reported. According to Auto Week, #36 was to be restored to its glory days by none other than Tachi Oiwa Motor Sports, the original TOM's team, using the Japanese crowdfunding site Makuake. When #36 was found in that dusty warehouse, the its legendary stories were given new life.

