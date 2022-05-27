ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resource officers required at all Kentucky state schools

By Amelia Young
 4 days ago
A new bill was signed into law in Kentucky that requires all schools to have a school resource officer in place by this August. It's an ongoing effort from lawmakers to make sure schools can protect themselves in the event of a shooting.

It was in response to the deadly shooting at a Marshall County High School in 2018, but timely with the recent shooting in Texas. Kentucky lawmakers have been working since to boost police protection and counseling in schools.

The new law provides avenues to take if schools can't afford an SRO at every campus. It's a game-changer for schools in the state after a report found more than half of all state schools didn't have a resource officer.

It was originally introduced by State Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, who believes shootings can be prevented or their severity at least decreased.

Critics of the bill argued a more comprehensive approach is needed.

"All we can do is just get up the next day and see what we can do to prevent this," said Bratcher.

Texas law enforcement officials have confirmed there were no SROs at the Uvalde school when the shooter entered the building. Officers arrived about four minutes afterward, yet the majority of the gunfire had already taken place.

