ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street rallies, snaps longest weekly losing streak in decades

By Stephen Culp
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday as signs of peaking inflation and consumer resiliency sent investors into the long holiday weekend with growing optimism that the Federal Reserve will be able to tighten monetary policy without tipping the economy into recession.

All three major U.S. stock indexes brought a decisive end to their longest weekly losing streaks in decades.

The S&P and the Nasdaq suffered seven consecutive weekly declines, the longest since the end of the dot-com bust, while the blue-chip Dow's eight-week selloff was its longest since 1932.

"The market has now discounted a lot of the negative news, a lot (of which) hit all at once," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT in Atlanta. "Now we have absorbed that news and the actions the Fed is going to take, and we’re wrapping up earnings season."

"The signs are lining up and the boxes are being checked that we expect to develop when the market starts to form a bottom," Buchanan added.

During the S&P's seven straight weeks of losses, from its April 1 to May 20 Friday closes, the bellwether index shed 14.2% of its value and threatened to confirm it has been in a bear market since its Jan. 3 record closing high.

But this week, in a sharp reversal, the S&P reclaimed much of that lost ground by soaring 6.6%, its best week since November 2020.

"It was inevitable that the losing streak would end," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist Ingalls & Snyder in New York. "Corrections and bear markets are followed by 'up' markets."

Generally upbeat earnings guidance and solid economic indicators have fueled hopes that the Fed's hawkish maneuvers to contain decades-high inflation will not cool the economy into contraction.

Data released on Friday showed better-than-expected consumer spending and appeared to confirm that inflation, which has dampened corporate earnings guidance and weighed on investor sentiment, has peaked. read more

This, combined with the minutes from the central bank's most recent policy meeting, which reaffirmed its commitment to rein in spiking prices while remaining responsive to economic data, helped boost risk appetite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SI8Yq_0fsDTVpP00
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 575.77 points, or 1.76%, to 33,212.96, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 100.4 points, or 2.47%, to 4,158.24 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 390.48 points, or 3.33%, to 12,131.13.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 advanced amid light trading, with consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD), tech (.SPLRCT) and real estate (.SPLRCR) notching the biggest percentage gains.

Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) provided the strongest lift.

First-quarter earnings season is largely in the bag, with 488 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 77% have beaten consensus expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA.O) gained 12.5% following its upbeat quarterly earnings report.

Computer hardware company Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) surged 12.9% after beating quarterly profit and revenue estimates. read more

Apparel retailers Gap Inc (GPS.N) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO.N) trimmed their annual profit forecasts. The latter dropped 6.6%, while the former rebounded and ended up 4.3%. read more

Trading volumes were light ahead of the long weekend, with U.S. stock markets closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.92 billion shares, compared with the 13.13 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 6.49-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.13-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 29 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 40 new highs and 84 new lows.

Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Markets Insider

Wall Street thinks the only thing that will save the stock market is a 'Fed pause' — but 3 things would need to happen first for the central bank to stop tightening

The stock market won't find its bottom until the Federal Reserve pauses its current tightening cycle, the consensus on Wall Street seems to be. For the Fed to pause hiking interest rates, it needs to see lower gas prices, inflation, and GDP growth, according to Stifel. Stocks will bottom "when...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Gap Inc#The Federal Reserve#S P#Dow#Globalt#Fed
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Why Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

JPMorgan Chase increased its guidance for net interest income today. JPMorgan Chase also now expects to generate higher returns this year. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said recessionary calls "get overquoted." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes Excelerate Energy Inc EE. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer believes Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG is a buy. When asked about Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, he said, "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative...
STOCKS
CNBC

Oil tumbles on global economic worries, strong dollar

Oil prices tumbled more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. Brent crude fell $1.83, or 1.7%, to $104.11 per barrel, after slipping to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy