‘Broker’ Filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-Eda On Balancing Gravitas & Comedy In Controversial Abandoned Baby Pic – Cannes

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Following the sparsely attended media conference for Close at Cannes this morning, journalists packed their way into the press room to hear Broker director Hirokazu Kore-Eda and cast, giving them a standing ovation.

Like Close, Broker is another movie being rumored for the Palme d’Or.

The film centers around Sang-hyun (Song Kang Ho) and Dong-soo (Gang Dong Won) as “brokers of goodwill,” who connect unwanted babies with new parents on the black market. When a new baby is dropped off, Sang-hyun and Dong-soo embark on a road trip to meet prospective parents, but are surprised when the birth mother (Lee Ji Eun) unexpectedly shows up to join them on their journey.

The movie was acquired on May 13 well before Cannes kicked off with domestic rights going to NEON.

Kore-Eda previously won the Palme d’Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for Shoplifters, which wound up being nominated for a Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2019, and scored the Jury Prize in 2013 for Like Father, Like Son .

Many this morning questioned Kore-Eda on taking a humorous slant on such a serious topic as unwanted babies and the sale of them.

“The Baby box is an ongoing thing in Japan and Korea. Public opinion hasn’t really decided if it’s a good or bad thing. I believe this is a very controversial topic and it deserves careful thought in any event. I wanted to view things like the majority of people. A lot of people have preconceived ideas of women who give up their children. Hence the detective who represents public opinion at the onset of the film; the first line is that she shouldn’t have given birth if she intended to give up the baby and abandon it.”

“The two hours of films is to open people’s minds,” he continued, “People call into question their hasty viewpoints on baby box. I didn’t want to give an answer in any way.”

“The characters have committed major crimes, but there’s a drive for once in their life to do something good,” said the Japanese filmmaker.

“The more serious things are, the more I want to add a light touch, a touch of humor; I like these contrasts.”

“I think that this is something I always try to do with whatever story I’m telling,” he added, “Telling a sad tale, in a serious way isn’t as convincing; people don’t listen.”

You could say Kore-eda isn’t a half-glass full kind of guy when it comes to looking at the world; rather an optimist in gloomy situations.

“I do believe in the potential of human beings; I think in their inner most depth that they’re kind and good, I try to underscore this,” the filmmaker said.

Deadline film reviewer Todd McCarthy says Broker “is a warm, often funny account of people finding their way through a tricky predicament…one that stays in close touch with human frailties, emotional elasticity, a vast range of temperaments and the hopes and desires of people who have been set in their societal roles for a long time. Change may well be difficult and socially restricted, but the film embraces the idea that its characters can evolve emotionally and seek outcomes they might not have previously considered.”

‘Showing Up’: For Michelle Williams & Kelly Reichardt, Their Cinema Is About Discovering “Another Layer” – Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kelly Reichardt’s work with Michelle Williams has spanned four movies now with the Cannes Film Festival closer Showing Up.  In the movie, Williams plays a sculptor preparing to open a new show as she balances her creative life with the daily dramas of family and friends. The show could be a game changer for her. Similar to previous Reichardt features, Showing Up is a portrait about the nuances and minimalism in life. Deadline reviewer Stephanie Bunbury points out that “Each character’s drama, if you could call it that, lies under the surface.” Bunbury also says,...
Deadline

Cannes Review: Chie Hayakawa’s ‘Plan 75’

Click here to read the full article. A diet of rice and tofu, plenty of regular, gentle exercise and excellent hospitals: the Japanese have nailed the formula for getting old prolifically. With a little less than 30% of the population over 65, Japanese society is now officially termed as “super-aged.” Meanwhile, thanks to a low birth rate and an ingrained opposition to immigration, the total number of people is falling dramatically. Each year, there are fewer younger people to look after more older ones. It’s a slow-burn economic crisis. Of course, there is an obvious solution, unthinkable in real life but...
Deadline

Sony & Mandalay Pictures Team On Sci-Fi ‘Omega’ With ‘Mortal Kombat’ Filmmaker Simon McQuoid Directing David M. Crabtree & Blair Butler Script

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sony is in development on sci-fi movie Omega, which Mortal Kombat filmmaker Simon McQuoid is attached to direct. Jason Michael Berman is producing for Mandalay Pictures and Jordan Moldo is executive producing for the same company. We understand Peter Kang and Alex Rosario are overseeing for Columbia Pictures/Sony. Set in the sparse landscapes of rural Texas, we hear the story will follow a downtrodden young woman who gets more than she bargained for when she helps a mysterious stranger: a reality-warping power that thrusts her into a dark underworld with ancient origins. As she finds herself hunted...
Deadline

Jerry Bruckheimer & His Reign Over Memorial Day Box Office With ‘Top Gun 2’; Whether There’s A 3rd Pic & Next ‘National Treasure’ Movie

Click here to read the full article. Jerry Bruckheimer has plenty to celebrate over Memorial Day weekend, literally watching the long-awaited sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick, beat his previous domestic box office opening record for the holiday previously set by 2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.  The Paramount/Skydance co-production easily won the record Memorial Day opening at the B.O. with $156M (which included previews), unseating Pirates 3‘s $153M opening. Outside of any delay created by the pandemic, why the world had to wait 36 years for the further adventures of Tom Cruise’s Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Bruckheimer tells Deadline it...
‘Maestro’: First Look At Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan In Netflix’s Leonard Bernstein Biopic Produced By Martin Scorsese & Steven Spielberg

Click here to read the full article. Here are your striking first look images of Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Netflix biopic Maestro. In his first directorial effort since A Star Is Born, Cooper stars with fellow Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke. Cooper is legendary Broadway composer Bernstein and Mulligan plays his wife Felicia Montealegre. Producers are Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Bradley Cooper, Fred Berner and Amy Durning. Production began in recent months and the movie is expected to release in 2023. Cooper co-wrote the script with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. The drama spans more than 30...
Deadline

Tytyana Miller Dies: Master P’s Daughter Whose Addiction Struggles Were Documented On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Was 29

Click here to read the full article. Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P whose struggles with addiction were documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, has died at the age of 29. The news was announced on Instagram by Master P. Although a cause was not specified, the 52-year-old rapper wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family...
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
Deadline

Ray Liotta Remembered By Fiancée Jacy Nittolo In Heartfelt Instagram Tribute

Click here to read the full article. The outpouring of grief over the sudden death of actor Ray Liotta was joined today by his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo. She broke her silence on an Instagram post, calling the late actor the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known.” Liotta died in the Dominican Republic shooting the movie Dangerous Waters. He was 67 years old and died in his sleep.The actor is perhaps best known for his role as Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese movie Goodfellas. Nittolo wrote on Instagram: My life these past couple of years have been nothing but...
Deadline

Weird Al Yankovic Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Name-Drop

Click here to read the full article. Weird Al Yankovic became one of the latest pop culture staples to be featured in Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things. The first volume of the long-awaited fourth season dropped on Friday. The scene in question sees Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) enjoying lunch in a high school cafeteria. They’re joined by Stranger Things newcomer Joseph Quinn, who portrays their Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson. In recalling when he first met the pair of friends, Eddie references Yankovic. “I knew it the moment I saw you. You sat at that table right...
Deadline

San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler Will Not Be A Part Of National Anthem Ceremonies

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting this week at a Texas school has prompted San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler to invoke his own form of protest. Before the Giants faced the Reds on Friday in Cincinnati, Kapler said he wouldn’t participate in any on-field national anthem ceremonies until he could feel better about the country’s direction. He also penned a blog post on his personal website expressing his feelings, titling it “Home of the Brave?” Kapler, described in an ESPN profile earlier this month as a “nonconformist,” has taken social stances in the past. He was among...
Deadline

Barclay’s Center Stampede Over Rumored Active Shooter After Boxing Match Injures 10 People

Click here to read the full article. A rumor of an active shooter following a lightweight boxing title fight at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center Satuday night caused a panicked stampede among exiting fans. Gervonta Davis knocked out Rolando Romero in the main event. But as the crowd was leaving the arena, a loud noise that was mistaken for gunfire panicked fans likely still jittery over recent mass shootings in upstate New York and Texas. Reports indicate that rumors of an active shooter at the scene caused the panic, causing those exiting to head back into the arena to seek shelter. A reported 10 people...
