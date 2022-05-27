ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yosi, The Regretful Spy’: Amazon Greenlights Second Season Of Daniel Burman Drama

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Yosi, The Regretful Spy will go deeper into the international intelligence world on Amazon Prime Video .

The streamer has given the green light to a second season of the show, which is from Daniel Burman’s Mediapro Studios-owned production company Oficina Burman ( Pequeña Victoria ).

Set in 1994, the second season will deal with the attack on the AMIA building, the bloodiest ever terrorist attack in Argentina, which left hundreds of people dead and injured. Protagonist Yosi has become a fugitive determined to go public with the help of a famous journalist, when the Israeli intelligence service asks him to investigate the best kept secret of Argentine arms traffickers: the Condor missile.

Israel’s Moran Rosenblatt ( Fauda , Hit & Run ) and Itzik Cohen ( Fauda ) join the Argentina and Uruguay cast, which includes Natalia Oreiro, Gustavo Bassani, Mercedes Moran, Alejandro Awada and Carla Quevedo. Burman will return as Showrunner, sharing directing duties with Sebastian Borensztein, who is also the lead screenwriter.

“It’s exciting to be part of a project as intense as Yosi, The Regretful Spy , which has touched audiences around the world,” said Javiera Balmaceda, who is Amazon Studios’ Head of Local Originals in Latin America, Canada and Australia. “This second season will be as genuine and even bigger than season one. Finally, this series once again highlights the exceptional talent of the entire team involved in the project.”

“This new season is not only the sequel to Yosi’s quest for redemption, but also an introspective vision within the murkier shadows of the secret services and security forces, the secret quarters of power, and their own contradictions and moral dilemmas. I am very excited and moved by how the series is being received by the public. This project has taught me the important lesson in my own lifetime that we can restore memory through drama and exercise our duty to table uncomfortable questions when we tell our own story,” said Burman.

