Riverdale, GA

Gas tax suspension comes with a hefty price tag

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Gas prices won’t be jumping up June 1, now that the governor has signed an executive order extending the gas tax suspension.

However, that extension comes with a hefty price tag.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke to some local drivers about the high gas prices.

Georgia does have some of the lowest gas prices around, but they would have jumped up if the governor had allowed the gas tax suspension to expire May 31.

However, the gas tax suspension isn’t cheap and the state could lose hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue.

Elliot talked to Kevin Mizell at a Riverdale Exxon along highway 19/41. He drives around and looks for the best price for gas to fill up, or to put in as much gas as he can afford.

“You know, we have to save a couple of dollars every chance we get, you know,” Mizell said. “Traveling around the city. It’s kind of hard to navigate. Do I want to stop over here and get this gas? I thought I saw cheaper over there, but I need gas to go where I need to go.”

On Thursday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order extending the suspension of the gas tax.

Since mid-April, that suspension has kept the price of gas between 30 and 40 cents lower than it would be without it. This order keeps it in place through July 14.

Each month the state isn’t collecting that tax, it costs Georgia roughly $150 million, money earmarked for GDOT projects.

State officials insist there is enough money in the coffers to cover the loss.

Bre Moore works at a Riverdale restaurant and is trying to raise a baby daughter.

“The gas prices are ridiculous,” Moore said.

It costs her $50 to fill up her tank. She’s grateful the governor signed that extension. She’s ready for gas prices to go ahead and come down soon.

“One week, it’s milk shortage. One week, it’s gas prices skyrocket. We can’t catch a break,” Moore said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Kemp’s Democratic opponent for governor, Stacey Abrams. Her campaign sent the following statement.

“After consistently taking credit for our Democratic senators’ work in delivering resources to Georgia, Brian Kemp is now following the lead of Senator Warnock who has led the charge in working to lower gas prices.”

