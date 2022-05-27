Wrangler Readies for Summer with New Surf and Fishing Gear

Click here to read the full article.

In its 75th year, Wrangler is working overtime to deliver something for everyone this spring. The Kontoor Brands-owned label has a robust lineup of new products and collaborations that cover footwear, outdoor and swimwear categories.

This week Wrangler announced the launch of ATG Wrangler Angler, an expansion of its successful All Terrain Gear (ATG) by Wrangler range offering dual-gender high-performance fishing styles.

Designed for functionality, comfort and durability, the collection meets the unique needs of anglers by incorporating details like increased ventilation, moisture-wicking fabrics, UPF protection and stretch for a wider range of motion. The collection spans long-sleeve shirts, hooded tees, utility shorts and a dress, and retails for $28.99-$55.99.

The collection is a direct response to increased interest in recreational fishing over the past few years, specifically among casual fishermen. According to data collected from the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation’s 2021 special report on fishing, 18 percent of the U.S. population ages six and up went fishing at least one time in 2020, making it an ideal time for new and returning anglers to explore new fishing gear as the sport’s popularity continues to grow, Wrangler stated.

“At Wrangler we are committed to strategic growth that is true to our roots. We are excited to continue to grow our outdoor collection to meet the dynamic needs of outdoor enthusiasts,” said Tom Waldron, Wrangler EVP, co-chief operating officer, global brand president.

The heritage company also bowed its third capsule collection with surf stalwart Billabong . Inspired by the Summer of Love, the men’s and women’s collection brings together Billabong’s signature board shorts and Wrangler’s denim.

Highlights include women’s high-rise flare jeans, halter dresses, cut-off shorts and bikinis decorated with floral prints and patchwork. For men, the brands offer co-branded tees, short-sleeve button-down shirts and board shorts in matching prints.

The collection also reflects both brands’ continued commitment to sustainability and is produced “end to end” with eco-conscious materials like recycled P.E.T., organic cotton and hemp. Even the packaging is 100 percent recycled and recyclable.

Sustainable components are part of two limited-edition shoes by Wrangler’s footwear licensee, Twisted X.

Made to commemorate Wrangler’s major milestone, the men’s and women’s slip-on styles are made with Zero-X, a proprietary interlocking, double-stitching system to construct without the use of chemical adhesives, eliminating harmful toxins and high-energy production processes. Each shoe features a commemorative logo to celebrate the brand’s anniversary.

The special shoes follow the arrival of Wrangler and Twisted X’s second collection . The collection features a range of sustainable materials including uppers made from ecoTWX fabric composed of upcycled plastic bottles and leatherTWX fabric utilizing 80 percent recycled scrap leather that would otherwise end up in landfills. Additional features include an outsole made with blended rice husk, an agricultural byproduct, and a biobased midsole derived from castor beans.

And in a nod to its ranch roots, Wrangler released a second range of officially licensed T-shirts with “Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network drama that follows the fictional Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in the U.S.

Styles include a women’s oversized tee and a cropped tee with a vintage-inspired horse print and a men’s T-shirt with Dutton Ranch branding.