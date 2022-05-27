Permits Filed for 2070 Chatterton Avenue in Castle Hill, The Bronx

Exterior work is complete on 7 Dey Street, a 34-story mixed-use tower in the Financial District. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by SL Green Realty, the 404-foot-tall structure yields 260,000 square feet with 209 rental units ranging from studio to three-bedroom layouts, 26,000 square feet of office space on floors three to five, and 17,000 square feet of flagship retail space spread across the basement, ground, and second floors. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling marketing and sales and INC Architecture & Design is in charge of interior design for the property, which was formerly addressed as 185 Broadway and is located at the corner of Broadway and Dey Street. The development was made possible thanks to un-utilized air rights SL Green purchased from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO