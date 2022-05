French developer and publisher Dontnod Entertainment has announced that it has news coming later today regarding its upcoming projects (May 31). The news comes via the company’s official Twitter account in a post that reads, “A little birdie told us that if you come back here tomorrow, you’ll see some news from us and maybe even get some clues as to what we’ve been working on!” Dontnod’s website is currently undergoing maintenance, which may indicate that there’s at least one concrete announcement planned.

