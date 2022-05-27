ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian MP Says Europe Could Be 'Reduced to Ashes' in Fresh Nuclear Threat

By Brendan Cole
 4 days ago

A Russian politician has made a new nuclear threat on a Kremlin-backed TV program in which he angrily denounced NATO 's supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Aleksey Zhuravlyov, leader of the nationalist party Rodina (Motherland) that is part of Russia's managed opposition, has repeatedly raised the specter of his country's nuclear capabilities during his appearances on the Russia-1 program, 60 Minutes .

On Thursday, the Duma deputy took aim at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who had told the World Economic Forum in Davos that Vladimir Putin "must not win this war" in Ukraine and that he was "convinced that he will not win it."

During what was effectively a monologue that lasted several minutes, Zhuravlyov said, "It's madness. Is this moron really thinking we could lose. Us, a nuclear nation?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gnKm_0fsDR2dF00

"That tomorrow, we'll say, 'sorry, we made a mistake, that we will get out of Crimea and everywhere else.' It can't happen.

"In the end, you will be reduced to ashes. The Americans will say 'stuff happens,'" suggesting that Washington would not come to Europe's aid if Moscow used nuclear weapons.

Taking issue with Scholz's assessment that the West could not accept the terms Moscow laid out in peace talks, Zhuravlyov said: "If you can't accept our terms then we'll force you. Scholz should know that. If you force us to use nuclear weapons we'll have no other choice."

Newsweek has contacted the German foreign ministry for comment.

Zhuravlyov also voiced concerns that Russia might struggle to pay for the war in Ukraine.

"Our economy is still not mobilized for war," he said. "Since this is not a war, the envelopes are not open," he added, referring to Moscow's official description of the conflict as a "special military operation."

"Do you think we can keep making Iskanders?" he said describing the short-range ballistic missile system Russian forces have deployed in Ukraine. "Will we have enough? Of course we won't when NATO's newest weapons start to arrive."

A video of Zhuravlyov speaking was shared by journalist and Russian media watcher Julia Davis, who tweeted , "Behind all of these nuclear threats and claims that America wouldn't help Europe if Russia decides to nuke it, there's underlying panic about Russia being economically unprepared to keep waging this war. "

In April, Zhuravlyov said on the same 60 minutes program that he wished missiles had hit Kyiv when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting.

He also suggested Moscow's latest missile , the nuclear capable Sarmat, should target the U.K. because of its support for Ukraine's war effort.

Comments / 194

Sid Vandercook
4d ago

wake up Russia if you use nukes where will the fallout go oh evryware when will winter end twenty years everybody dies no winner so Ukraine doesn't want to be ruled by Russia so get use to it nobody wants Russia

Reply(7)
37
David Rose
4d ago

not before the "motherland" is literally on fire. TTT russian missiles 23 min. TTT USA missiles 12 min. U won't even know if you hit the target red

Reply(22)
34
Ernesto Rodriguez
4d ago

as soon as Russia opens any nuclear war silow door...Biden will disinigrate the bomb right on top of themselves....they don't have a 1% chance of deploying any nuclear weapons against any country....we have large radars in the ocean..I know I worked on them....once any gate is open the a radar sends a signal to satellites that have Lazer light beams and automatically within a few seconds distroyes any nuclear bombs within 100 feet in the air from where it's air born..now you know something....it took an illigal Mexican to explain it to you...😂😂

Reply(18)
35
