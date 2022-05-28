ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best-dressed stars from week two of the 75th Cannes Film Festival - OLD3

By Saman Javed and Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

As this year’s Cannes Film Festival enters its second week, the glamour and opulence of the red carpet doesn’t seem to be dwindling any time soon.

One of the most important events in the celebrity fashion calendar, the famous red steps of the Palais des Festivals have already delivered show-stopping looks from actors and models from across the world.

Anne Hathaway quickly went viral after she arrived in a white sequin column gown from Armani Privé . Fans praising her elegant appearance and compared it to her character in The Princess Diaries , Mia Thermopolis.

Meanwhile, Adriana Lima channeled new mum Rihanna’s pregnancy style as she showed off her growing baby bump in a black cut-out gown by Balmain.

Elsewhere Bollywood royalty Deepika Padukone wore a glittering black and gold sari by esteemed Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Viola Davis turned heads in a custom buttercup yellow gown by Alexander McQueen.

As the stars returned to the carpet this week, we’ve seen supermodel Naomi Campbell showcase her sartorial prowess in Valentino Couture, Isabella Huppert in a full-green look from Balenciaga with built-in gloves and shoes, and Iris Law’s whimsical take on the punk on 1990’s grunge era, complete with eyebrow slits.

Here’s our pick of the-best dressed stars on this week’s Cannes red carpet.

Helen Mirren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCLRg_0fsDQzI800

Dame Helen Mirren brought the sparkle to the red carpet at the premiere of Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere) on Friday.

The actor slicked her hair back into a half-up, half-down look and wore a dramatic sweep of blue eyeshadow.

Andie MacDowell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pm3WD_0fsDQzI800

Andie MacDowell took a twirl on the red carpet (and had a boogie with Helen Mirren), while attending the screening of Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere) .

To celebrate the occasion, the Maid actor wore Christian Dior FW16 Couture.

Michelle Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0QqA_0fsDQzI800

Attending the screening of Showing Up on Friday, a pregnant Michelle Williams wore Chanel SS22 Couture.

She kept the look simple with slicked-back hair and Mary Jane shoes.

Gemma Chan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snVWm_0fsDQzI800

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemme Chan donned a strapless (and see-through) Louis Vuitton gown for the screening of Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere) on Friday.

She complemented the look with a relaxed ponytail and glamorous gloves.

Lais Ribeiro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34p112_0fsDQzI800

Brazillian model Lais Ribeiro looked stunning in her bright yellow gown.

The strapless gown featured a botanical embroidery, thigh-high slit and was accessorised with drop earrings and matching shoes.

Bella Hadid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DRbf_0fsDQzI800

Bella Hadid has taken Cannes by storm this year, already making headlines in archival looks from Versace and Chanel.

She donned another vintage design at the premier of Les Bonnes Étoiles , arriving in a figure-hugging white dress from Gucci’s autumn/winter 1996 collection.

Designed by then-creative director Tom Ford, the jersey gown has a keyhole on one hip, which reveals a gold metal hoop detail.

Elsa Hosk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241Xt4_0fsDQzI800

Elsa Hosk joined the droves of celebrities wearing Valentino’s signature hot pink at this year’s Cannes.

The model donned a strapless gown from the Italian designer’s autumn/winter 2022 collection, featuring a plunging neckline and A-line skirt.

She accessorised with long pink gloves which were accentuated by a diamond-encrusted bracelet and ring from Messika Paris.

A natural makeup look and a playful updo completed the look.

Wallis Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekGLw_0fsDQzI800

British actor Wallis Day arrived on the carpet in a bejewelled design by Cucculelli Shaheen.

She paired the silver-grey column gown, which featured cutouts at the waist, with matching gloves.

Sara Sampaio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfJjw_0fsDQzI800

Sara Sampaio opted for a black satin brassiere, worn with a voluminous layered tulle skirt, both from Off-White’s “High Fashion” collection.

She accessorised with a Bulgari choker necklace and black pointed toe Jimmy Choo heels.

Georgia Fowler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6XAZ_0fsDQzI800

Georgia Fowler looked ethereal in this sleeveless silk-chiffon gown by Alberta Ferretti.

The pale grey design was decorated with laser-cut fringing, which cascaded down her shoulders to the skirt of the dress.

Alton Mason

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fW6TY_0fsDQzI800

Model turned actor Alton Mason arrived at the premiere of Elvis wearing a pinstriped jumpsuit from Paris-based designer Pressiat.

Mason told Vogue he had chosen the ensemble as a tribute to his character in the film, Little Richard .

“I love big, structured shoulders and a cinched waist,” Mason said of the look. “And the shirt had a really big collar with French cuffs. It made me feel real Scarface – real gaudy.”

Sharon Stone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxZwH_0fsDQzI800

Sharon Stone wore a shimmering red sequin gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

She carried a jewel-encrusted clutch bag, which matched the detailing on the neckline of the figure-hugging dress.

She completed the look with black aviator sunglasses.

Joe Alwyn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpSv5_0fsDQzI800

Joe Alwyn, who stars in Stars at Noon alongside Margaret Qualley, cut a dashing figure in a cream blazer with black lapels that blended in with the rest of his all-black outfit on the red carpet.

The 31-year-old boyfriend of Taylor Swift donned his ensemble from Celine Homme.

Lena Mahfouf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umSga_0fsDQzI800

French YouTuber Lena Mahfouf wore a striking black and white couture dress straight off the runway by Stephane Rolland.

The dress featured a black circular bodice, with a fitted white skirt that revealed the hips and a puffy train.

Stella Maxwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9p4l_0fsDQzI800

Irish-New Zealander model Stella Maxwell channeled her inner screen siren in a plunging black gown by BOSS. The floor-length dress featured a cinched waist and was paired with a diamond-encrusted necklace and earrings.

Olivia DeJonge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVMyb_0fsDQzI800

Australian actor Oliva DeJonge, who stars in Elvis alongside Austin Butler, stepped out onto the red carpet in a dramatic mint green gown with large ruffles all along the hem and sleeves.

She accessorised the lavish Gucci dress with Bulgari jewellery and silver platform heels.

Izabel Goulart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207c84_0fsDQzI800

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart’s strapless black gown was every bit a classic dress, but with a bold twist. The strapless dress drew attention to Goulart’s chest with what appeared to be a snake’s tail looped around itself, covered in crystals.

Designed by David Koma, Goulart also wore forearm-length black gloves for even more dramatic effect.

Winnie Harlow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fP0aD_0fsDQzI800

Winnie Harlow, the Jamaican-Canadian model and spokesperson on vitiligo, donned a fairytale princess ballgown by Off White.

The strapless, baby pink gown featured a full tulle skirt with a petticoat underneath. Harlow wore gold bangles, a gold necklace and gold earrings to accessorise.

Diane Kruger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwTxU_0fsDQzI800

Actor and model Diane Kruger arrived at the premiere of The Innocent in a bold red design by Oscar de la Renta.

The backless gown had an extravagant red ruched skirt and halter neck, which Kruger accessorised with a large gold necklace.

Georgia Fowler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRUNZ_0fsDQzI800

New Zealand model Georgia Fowler opted for a black tiered gown from Hamda Al Fahim Couture.

Hollywood waves, a smokey eye and nude lips completed the timeless look.

Bella Hadid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nG7ED_0fsDQzI800

Bella Hadid made headlines as she arrived at the premiere of The Innocent wearing a vintage Versace dress.

The sleeveless gown hugged the model’s figure before flaring out to a mermaid skirt.

It also featured a voluminous drape that swooped around her waist and tied at the back.

Letitia Wright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4A4b_0fsDQzI800

Letitia Wright wore a black mini cape dress with a high neck and full-length sleeves. She paired the dress, from Fendi’s spring/summer 2022 Couture collection, with matching black heels and simple drop earrings.

Jourdan Dunn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6KyB_0fsDQzI800

British model Jourdan Dunn looked pretty in pink in this high-low dress from Ashi Studio.

The gown had a deep plunging neckline and a full, voluminous train, which opened at the front to reveal a miniskirt.

She accessorised with matching pink Roger Vivier shoes and Boucheron jewellery.

Cara Delevingne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGuPH_0fsDQzI800

Cara Delevingne was accompanied by Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain.

The model wore a strapless form-fitting black gown, with mesh square cutouts and a long train that draped across the red carpet as she walked.

She paired the dress with sheer black gloves.

Pritika Swarup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bv9Lf_0fsDQzI800

Model and influencer Pritika Swarup wore a turquoise blue gown by Tony Ward Couture with asymmetrical sleeves and a cut-out on the waist. The skirt of the dress also had a daringly high slit on one leg.

Kristen Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkAhK_0fsDQzI800

The Crimes of the Future star opted for red tweed trouser suit from Chanel.

She wore the jacket unbuttoned and paired the ensemble with yellow aviator sunglasses and black chunky boots.

Soo Joo Park

Loewe has landed at Cannes, with several celebrities wearing the Spanish fashion house’s playful designs.

Soo Joo Park wore a figure-hugging maxi dress under a blue bra, the cups of which resembled the end of a balloon.

Jeanne Cadieu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPKGc_0fsDQzI800

Jeanne Cadieu walked the red carpet in a sleeveless bright pink gown from Loewe with an image of pursed lips across the chest.

She accessorised the bold look with silver heels with large bows.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ba6X7_0fsDQzI800

American actor Maggie Gyllenhaal wore a custom black gown by Lanvin featuring a deep plunging neckline and padded shoulders.

She accessorised with large diamond earrings and a matching ring. A bold red lip completed the polished look.

Tina Kunakey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUFeS_0fsDQzI800

Model Tina Kunakey brought the fun to Hollywood glamour, arriving in a sleeveless green caped gown by Valentino, which she wore with long white gloves.

She completed the look with large diamond earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yjdZd_0fsDQzI800

Emily Ratajkowski stole the spotlight in a sheer black creation by Miu Miu.

She wore the floor-length gown, which was adorned with black floral beadwork, over matching black underwear and accentuated her waist with a gold-buckled black leather belt.

Pinar Deniz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLHjT_0fsDQzI800

Turkish actor Pinar Deniz arrived on the red carpet in a floaty mint green gown by Ozgur Masur. The A-line design featured a sheer waist and a cape that fell down her back.

Deepika Padukone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37su3R_0fsDQzI800

Deepika Padukone was back on the red carpet this week in another Louis Vuitton look.

The actor dazzled in this fringed back dress, which perfectly complemented her dramatic smokey eye look.

Rafa Kalimann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNmmM_0fsDQzI800

Brazilian influencer Rafa Kalimann arrived in a striking black gown by Tony Ward.

The dress’s voluminous skirt juxtaposed the form-fitting bodice, which was embellished with black beads and silver sequins.

Alina Baikova

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZQFC_0fsDQzI800

We’ve seen plenty of fuschia pink on this year’s red carpet, mostly in the form of Valentino as seen on Anne Hathaway and Katherine Langford.

Model Alina Baikova also opted for the bright hue this week, arriving in a playful Azzi & Osta design.

The high-low couture gown featured a dramatic floor-sweeping skirt which opened at the front to reveal a mini skirt.

The Ukrainian model also showed her support for her war-torn home country, carrying a small Ukraine flag.

Naomi Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5DvT_0fsDQzI800

Supermodel Naomi Campbell looked ethereal in this Valentino Couture gown which was covered in black feathers.

The deep plunging neckline ensured all eyes were on her statement necklace, which featured a large blue sapphire.

Chiara Sampaio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVGVX_0fsDQzI800

Chiara Sampaio arrived in a white Tony Ward Couture gown with an asymmetrical shoulder design and mermaid skirt. She accessorised with a diamond earcuff and red lipstick.

Iris Law

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxQn8_0fsDQzI800

Iris Law stunned in a cropped black corset and matching skirt from Dior’s autumn/winter 2022 collection.

She paired the ensemble with peep-toe platform heels by Jimmy Choo. Law opted for natural makeup, and added two slits in each of her eyebrows for the occasion.

Marina Ruy Barbosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dh4CF_0fsDQzI800

Brazilian actor Marina Ruy Barbosa was a vision in this bubblegum pink tiered gown by Armani Privé.

She elevated the tulle design with white platform heels and long pink gloves.

Anja Rubik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vc8pR_0fsDQzI800

Anja Rubik showcased her effortless style once again, arriving in a nude ruched gown by Saint Laurent.

The dress, previously seen on Hailey Bieber at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party, featured a cut-out waist with a statement floral appliqué at its centre.

Sara Sampaio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYcwL_0fsDQzI800

Sara Sampaio opted for classic Hollywood glamour in this custom Pinko design with large feather trim.

She wore the sheer full-length gown over a black bodysuit and accessorised with diamond jewellery.

Isabelle Huppert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvDTg_0fsDQzI800

While Balenciaga’s signature catsuits have become synonymous with brand ambassador Kim Kardashian in recent months, creative director Demna Gvasalia made his mark at this year’s Cannes with the help of Isabelle Huppert.

The actor arrived on the red carpet in an all-green look including built-in gloves and heels.

