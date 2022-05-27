Davos: The Left Didn't Eat the Rich. The Rich Ate the Left. | Opinion

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Three things were in shorter supply than usual at this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos: snow, delegates, and reasons to be cheerful. The confab of politicians, financiers, business leaders and hangers-on reconvened in the Swiss mountain resort after a pandemic-induced absence of more than two years. The consensus that emerged is that the world is beset by problems, many of which are going to get worse. The best hope is that the unreliable prognosticator known as “Davos Man” has got it wrong once again.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO