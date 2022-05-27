ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NRA Convention 2022 Attendees—Full List of Republicans Appearing in Texas

By Ewan Palmer
 4 days ago
A number of GOP figures, including Donald Trump, are set to appear at the annual meeting just days after the Uvalde school...

Comments / 69

George Davis
4d ago

Republicans no one wants to take your guns. But the last couple shootings could've been prevented if we had a law were 18 year old kids cannot buy assault rifles. When they can't even buy cigarettes and alcohol where I live with that age. All we saying is it have to be some change on the sales of weapons to Kids. Then we can start working on some other things. We have to do something ,you cannot sweep this under the rug no more. Right now because, another minute may be too late ⏰

Nonsense
4d ago

Trump is a fraud, instead of showing respect for the families, and declined the invitation, he accepted. And he cares about Americans, America first.

R J Philpott
3d ago

blood on all their hands for not supporting what 80% of American want: better vetting of who can buy assault rifles. as a gun owner, I do not support the nra anymore.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

