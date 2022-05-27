NRA Convention 2022 Attendees—Full List of Republicans Appearing in Texas
A number of GOP figures, including Donald Trump, are set to appear at the annual meeting just days after the Uvalde school...www.newsweek.com
Republicans no one wants to take your guns. But the last couple shootings could’ve been prevented if we had a law were 18 year old kids cannot buy assault rifles. When they can’t even buy cigarettes and alcohol where I live with that age. All we saying is it have to be some change on the sales of weapons to Kids. Then we can start working on some other things. We have to do something ,you cannot sweep this under the rug no more. Right now because, another minute may be too late ⏰
Trump is a fraud, instead of showing respect for the families, and declined the invitation, he accepted. And he cares about Americans, America first.
blood on all their hands for not supporting what 80% of American want: better vetting of who can buy assault rifles. as a gun owner, I do not support the nra anymore.
