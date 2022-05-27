ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Relentless': Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywQFQ_0fsDQusV00

Russian forces on Friday pounded the last Ukrainian strongholds in a separatist-controlled eastern province of Ukraine, including a city where authorities said 1,500 people have been killed and 60% of residential buildings destroyed since the start of the war.

Ukraine’s foreign minister warned that without a new injection of foreign weapons, Ukrainian forces would not be able to stop Russia from seizing Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk, locations that are crucial to Russia’s goal of capturing all of Ukraine's industrial Donbas region.

The cities are the last areas under Ukrainian control in Luhansk, one of two provinces that make up the region. Russian forces have made slow but persistent advances as they bombarded and sought to encircle both Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.

“The Russians are pounding residential neighborhoods relentlessly,” regional governor Serhiy Haidai wrote in a Telegram post Friday. “The residents of Sievierodonetsk have forgotten when was the last time there was silence in the city for at least half an hour.”

Russian shelling killed four people in the city over the past 24 hours, he said.

Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said late Thursday that at least 1,500 people have been killed in Sievierodonetsk since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. About 12,000 to 13,000 remain in the city – down from a pre-war population of about 100,000 - and 60% of residential buildings have been destroyed, he said.

Stryuk said a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group entered a city hotel, and that the main road between neighboring Lysychansk and the city of Bakhmut to the southwest remains open, but travel is dangerous. He said only 12 people were able to be evacuated Thursday.

In Donetsk, the Donbas region's other province, Russia-backed rebels claimed Friday to have taken control of Lyman, a large railway hub north of two more key cities that remained under Ukrainian control. There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian officials.

With Ukraine's hopes of stopping the Russian advance fading, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded with Western nations to provide his country with more weapons so its defenders were equipped to “push (the Russian forces) back.”

“We need heavy weapons. The only position where Russia is better than us, it’s the amount of heavy weapons they have. Without artillery, without multiple launch rocket systems we won’t be able to push them back," Kuleba said in a video posted on Twitter Thursday night.

He said the situation in the east was “even worse than people say. ... If you really care for Ukraine, weapons, weapons and weapons again.”

In his nightly address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had some harsh words for the European Union , which has not agreed on a sixth round of sanctions that includes an embargo on Russian oil.

“Of course, I am grateful to our friends who are promoting new sanctions,” the Ukrainian leader said. "But where did those who block the sixth package get so much power? Why are they still allowed to have so much power, including in intra-European procedures?

Zelenskyy also spoke bluntly about what’s at stake in the battle for eastern Ukraine.

“Pressure on Russia is literally a matter of saving lives," he said. "And every day of delay, weakness, various disputes or proposals to ‘appease’ the aggressor at the expense of the victim is new killed Ukrainians. And new threats to everyone on our continent.”

Moscow pressed the West on Thursday to lift sanctions already imposed over the war, seeking to shift the blame for a growing global food crisis that has been worsened by Kyiv’s inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products while under attack.

Britain immediately accused Russia of “trying to hold the world to ransom,” insisting there would be no sanctions relief, and a top U.S. diplomat blasted the “sheer barbarity, sadistic cruelty and lawlessness” of the invasion.

___

Becatoros reported from Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Andres Rosa in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed.

___

Follow AP 's coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

The moment a Russian soldier gives the finger to a Ukrainian drone just before it drops a grenade on the tank next to him has been captured on camera. The tank, a Russian BTR-82A APC, was being hidden at the side of a building but was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east.In the footage released by Ukrainian military and posted on Twitter, six Russian troops are sighted converged around the vehicle and one of them sticks up his middle finger in the direction of the drone.#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin loses two more colonels in Ukraine war including ‘best’ paratroop commander

Two more Russian colonels have been killed in Ukraine - including the country’s “best paratroop commander” delivering another blow to Vladimir Putin’s war. Lt Col Alexander Dosyagayev, 34, was a commander of an airborne assault battalion of the 104th paratrooper regiment.Troops from his 104th air assault regiment were reportedly in Bucha, which was the scene of alleged rape and torture atrocities by Vladimir Putin’s forces earlier in the war.His battalion based in Pskov had been recognised as the best in Russia in its extensive combat training and military discipline and was judged the winner of the Winged Infantry...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

‘All this suffering because of a madman’: Putin’s forces intensify attacks in bid to seize the Donbas

“No mother should have to watch her daughter die. No mother should have to piece together her daughter’s body. They killed her, they broke my heart, they broke the hearts of our family.”Vera Ivanova is inconsolable in her grief. Her daughter, Nataliya, died in a bombing in Sievierodonetsk — one of two cities, along with Lysychansk, that the Russians are trying to capture to complete their seizure of the Luhansk region in the fierce battles of eastern Ukraine. Having failed to capture Kyiv or Kharkiv, the focus of Vladimir Putin’s forces is now on the east of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia destroying Sievierodonetsk ‘block by block’, says mayor

Russian troops are destroying the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk “ruthlessly block by block”, its mayor has said. The Kremlin’s forces have recently intensified their attacks on the city, which is located by the strategically-important Siverskiy Donetsk river. Russian soldiers are now thought to occupy between a third and a half of Sievierodonetsk, the largest city in Luhansk province not to be fully controlled by Moscow. “Civilians are dying from direct strikes, from fragmentation wounds and under the rubble of destroyed buildings, since most of the inhabitants are hiding in basements and shelters,” its mayor Oleksandr Striuk told the Associated Press news agency....
POLITICS
The Independent

‘We don’t know our fate’: Residents in fear of Russian advance as Putin’s missiles kill civilians

The missiles hit the apartment block in the early hours, destroying part of the building and a school next door, charring parked cars and tearing down trees.Alexander Levchenko, 43, was burned alive in his fifth floor home, after all attempts to rescue him failed. Two others were killed – a 70-year-old woman and a soldier. Two more are missing, likely to be dead, say residents. Eight were injured, three of them seriously.Groups of residents huddled around the site on Yaroslava Mudroho Street to speak of their concern. There has been foreboding about what may happen here in Slovyansk as Russian...
MILITARY
The Independent

Minister unable to convert ‘universally understood’ imperial measurements

A government minister today struggled to convert metric measures into what Downing Street has called “universally understood” imperial units. Lord Parkinson appeared perplexed when quizzed on the conversion amid reports the government will open a consultation on reviving imperial measures.Appearing on Sky News, the arts minister was first asked how many ounces are in a pound - to which he incorrectly said 14.Host Kay Burley continued: “If you are ordering a pound of sausages, approximately how many grams of sausages are you getting? 250, 350, 450, or 550?”Cambridge University-educated Lord Parkinson hesitantly chose the first answer - again, incorrect...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serhiy Haidai
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
The Independent

Vladimir Putin ‘given three years to live’ and ‘is losing his eyesight due to illness’ spy claims

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been given just three years to live by doctors, it’s claimed. A growing number of unconfirmed reports alledge the 69-year-old president has cancer and that his health is deteriorating quickly. And now an FSB officer has claimed Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive”, adding the Russian president has “a severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”.Messages said to be from the unidentified Russian spy to FSB defector Boris Karpichkov also say Putin is losing his sight and suffering from headaches. “We are told he is suffering from headaches...
HEALTH
The Independent

Putin critic Alexei Navalny facing new charges and an extra 15 years in jail

Alexei Navalny said that he has been charged in a new criminal case and could face an extra 15 years in jail.The Kremlin critic posted on social media on Tuesday that he now faces a charge of creating an extremist organisation and inciting hate towards the authorities. This comes on top of a nine-year sentence he received in March for fraud and contempt of court, which itself was in addition to a two-and-a-half year sentence he is already serving.“Not even eight days have passed since my nine-year high-security sentence came into force, and today the investigator showed up again and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann found not guilty of lying to FBI

A District of Columbia jury has acquitted attorney Michael Sussmann on charges that he’d lied to FBI agents while tipping them off about allegations that a computer server in Donald Trump’s eponymous skyscraper was communicating with a computer belonging to a Russian bank at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign.The jury rendered its’ not guilty verdict on Tuesday after three days of deliberations following a two-week trial, during which prosecutors working for Special Counsel John Durham sought to prove that Mr Sussmann, an ex-prosecutor who was a partner at the law firm Perkins Coie when he met with...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

674K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy