ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Love Island cast to take part in inclusion training ahead of 2022 season

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvbS0_0fsDQopN00

Love Island contestants will take part in inclusion training before the start of the 2022 season.

Ahead of the new run of episodes, starting on Monday 6 June , islanders will undergo video training and guidance in order to make the experience as empathetic and welcoming as possible.

These sessions will cover using inclusive language around disability , sexuality , race and ethnicity , behaviours and microaggressions.

In an announcement from ITV and Lifted Productions on Friday (27 May), it was revealed that this addition is part of their extended duty of care protocols.

Training for incoming contestants will include conversations chaired by BCOMS (Black Collective of Media in Sport) founder Leon Mann MBE, diversity, equity and inclusion consultant Hayley Bennett, disability specialist Shani Dhanda and broadcaster Sean Fletcher.

“These discussions will tackle topics including inclusive language, behaviour, creating safe spaces and being a good ally,” the statement from the production company reads.

As well as this, the islanders will take part in preparation measures that aim to help them deal with the attention they’ll receive while on the show and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGdEI_0fsDQopN00

This includes details on the two week period before they enter the villa, how to cope with being filmed 24/7, dealing with social media trolling and adapting to life away from the show.

As part of the aftercare package, contestants will receive bespoke training on advice on finance and will be encouraged to secure a management team to represent them.

Each islander will also be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return home.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pete Davidson sports platinum blonde hair to match with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has dyed his brunette hair platinum blonde to match his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s own bleached locks.The Kardashians star posted several videos of herself and Davidson playing with a filter on Instagram and showing off the comedian’s new hairstyle.The couple shared a kiss and pulled faces in the videos, while wearing matching black outfits.It comes after Davidson, who recently announced he is leaving Saturday Night Live (SNL) after eight seasons, was photographed wearing a shower cap over his newly bleached hair while on the set of Kardashian’s SKIMS photoshoot on Friday.His presence at the photoshoot marked the first...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown: Stranger Things fans defend star from ‘disgusting’ and ‘unfunny’ homophobic memes

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is being defended by fans after the memes that forced her to quit Twitter resurfaced online.In 2018, the actor, who plays Eleven in the hit Netflix series, deleted her Twitter account after thousands of posts – claimed by Vulture to be satirical jokes – misattributed homophobic and racist comments to her.The report read: “For those of you unfamiliar: the joke here seems to be that it’s so wildly out of character and unbelievable for Millie Bobby Brown to act violently or intolerant, presenting her as such makes people laugh.”Brown, who has long been...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things season 4: Viewers complain over ‘ridiculous’ explanation to season three cliffhanger

Fans are racing their way through season four of Stranger Things – and already one storyline has some viewers riled up.Season four of the hit Netflix series arrived on Friday (27 May), with seven new episodes now available to watch.*Spoilers for Stranger Things season four, episode two below*Season three ended with Hopper (David Harbour) left presumably dead after a plan to blow up the Russian lab gate to the Upside Down went awry, leaving him inside the chamber with the bomb.While it appeared that Hopper sacrificed his life for the cause, many people suspected that he was not truly...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Fletcher
The Independent

Dominic Fike reveals he was high on magic mushrooms during his first Euphoria audition and lost the role

Dominic Fike has opened up about his disastrous first audition for the debut season of Euphoria.The actor joined the hit teen drama in season two as Elliot, who befriends Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Rue (Zendaya). In a recent interview with GQ, Fike explained that he was invited to audition for the first season, and after making it through multiple rounds of callbacks, was given an opportunity for one last chemistry read with series regular Barbie Ferreira. However, in an attempt at extreme method acting, he took magic mushrooms to help get into character. This proved to be a mistake.“I...
MOVIES
The Independent

Man invites every Hinge match to Memorial Day barbecue: ‘Will you accept this spare rib?’

A man is being praised online after he invited all of his Hinge matches to a Memorial Day party at his house.On 26 May, Reddit user u/dhm2293 shared his Memorial Day plans in the popular Reddit thread r/Tinder. In the post, he shared a screenshot of the copy-and-pasted message he sent to at least 60 of his matches on Hinge.“I invited all my matches to a Memorial Day bbq at my house,” he began the post. The Reddit user then attached ten screenshots of his message history with at least 60 women on the popular dating app.The message read: “Hey...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Johnny Depp: Paul McCartney reignites rumours he supports the actor with subtle concert reference

Paul McCartney has reignited the rumours that he is supporting Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.The musician and Depp are longtime collaborators and reportedly close friends, with the actor having starred in several of McCartney’s music videos.McCartney is currently on tour. During a recent performance in Orlando, Florida, he sang his 2012 track “My Valentine”.While performing the song, the accompanying music video played in the background, which sees Depp playing the guitar and reciting the lyrics in sign language. The video also stars Natalie Portman.Some fans have interpreted the on-stage moment to be indicative of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Love Island#Islanders#Inclusive Language#Itv#Lifted Productions#Bcoms
Cheddar News

Streaming Wars Between Disney+ and Netflix Heat Up With Summer Kickoff

The holiday weekend saw Disney+ and Netflix competing head-to-head for streaming views as the Disney behemoth kicked off the unofficial start to summer with its release of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and Netflix responded with the first part of "Stranger Things" Season 4. The streaming giants caught the eye of Wall Street, and Seth Schachner, the managing director at consultancy Strat Americas, joined Cheddar News to break down the heavy hitters. "This is a very tough, competitive game, and I don't see it getting any easier," he said. "I think you'll probably see more consolidation."
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Rachel Zegler confirms she will play Lucy Gray Baird in Hunger Games prequel following cryptic tweet

Rachel Zegler has confirmed her role as Lucy Gray Baird in the forthcoming prequel to The Hunger Games.The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will focus on the character of Coriolanus Snow, a role played by Donald Sutherland in the original trilogy that starred Jennifer Lawrence.Zegler is joining Tom Blyth (previously Billy the Kid and The Gilded Age) who was recently announced to portray a young version of Coriolanus.The West Side Story actor teased the casting news on Twitter on Tuesday (31 May), spelling out “Lucy Gray Baird” by underlining letters from a previous tweet.Lucy Gray is...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Feral Girl Summer’ is the latest dating trend to make single women feel inadequate

Picture the scene. It’s 6am on a Sunday morning and a young woman is skipping down the street. She is wearing last night’s clothes and a baseball cap she found on the floor of a nightclub loo. Her hair is sticky and smells like cheap white wine. There is red lipstick smudged across various parts on and around her mouth. She is young, wild, and horny as hell.Introducing “feral girl summer”, the latest TikTok trend dictating how single women should spend the upcoming months. Authentic, messy, and liberated, the concept has been sold as the antithesis to its predecessor: “hot...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

What time does the Platinum Jubilee concert start and how can I watch it?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee takes place this weekend, marking the British monarch’s 70th year on the throne.As part of the weekend-long celebrations, the BBC is holding a Platinum Party At The Palace concert, which will see a range of high-profile musicians and bands perform.Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 members of the public who won tickets in the public ballot, which closed on 23 March. Over 7,500 tickets were designated for key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers, and charities.Read on for all the details on how and when to watch the concert in full.When...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Harry and Meghan renew lease on their Berkshire cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will maintain their UK home close to Windsor Castle as speculation grows they will christen their daughter in front of the Queen.Harry and Meghan will fly to the UK this week to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and are expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage.The home was where the couple spent their final period as working royals before moving to north America, and last month they extended the lease on a 12-month rolling arrangement, The Sun newspaper reported.Frogmore, a Grade-II listed property owned by the Crown Estate, was a gift from Harry’s grandmother the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Jubilee balcony line-ups reveal key players on the royal stage

The royal family’s Jubilee appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony have long offered a fascinating insight into the shape and future of the monarchy.From the Queen’s Silver Jubilee to this year’s Platinum Jubilee, these line-ups send a striking message about the primary players on the royal stage.In 2012, for the Diamond Jubilee, a slimmed-down version of The Firm stepped out to greet the mass crowds celebrating the Queen’s 60-year reign.Just six royals waved to the well-wishers at the frontage of monarchy HQ – the Queen and only those at the very top of the succession list and their wives.Alongside the...
U.K.
The Independent

Stranger Things installation appears at Bondi Beach to celebrate season 4 release

The release of Stranger Things season 4 has been celebrated with an exciting installation at Bondi Beach. Fans across the world have been sitting down to binge the first seven episodes of Netflix's hit, with the latest series set to conclude in July. On Sydney's famous Bondi Beach, a gateway to the Upside Down appeared, delighting fans far and wide.Actors dressed in hazmat suits were also seen “investigating” the giant portal, adding more drama to the impressive installation.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tory MP says imperial measurements are part of our 'national heritage and culture'Santa Fe Literary Festival attracts thousands in inaugural yearAbba reunite for first time since 1982 in spectacular Voyage concert
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Stranger Things: Producer responds to fan theories about Will’s sexuality

Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy has addressed theories about Will’s sexuality.Many fans have suggested that the latest season has hinted toward Will, played by Noah Schnapp, being queer and perhaps having romantic feelings toward Mike (Finn Wolfhard).In the third season, during a game of Dungeon & Dragons, Will and Mike get into a fight about their friendship and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), which ends with Mike yelling at Will: “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls!”Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the scene, Levy explained that Mike was referring more to the difference in stages of pubescent development...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix UK: Every movie and TV series leaving in June 2022

Each month, Netflix takes down a number of movies and TV series without alerting users.You would be mistaken for failing to notice something had dropped off your watchlist, unless you were waiting for the right time to stream it, as you only get told tif uou happen to select the title that’s leaving.Amonf the titles being removed this month are horrors Hereditary and The Blair Witch Project, as well as Tom Cruise film The Last Samurai and Godzilla: King of the Monsters starring Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown.If something on your watchlist is happening to leave, you’ll need...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Voices: Nobody should feel pressured to cover their tattoos at work in 2022

Stand by for the outrage from the likes of Melanie Phillips (and my mum): Virgin Atlantic have announced that they’ll no longer ask cabin staff to cover up their tattoos, the first airline in the UK to do so. At last, employers are catching up to the reality of life in modern Britain: that’s right, ink is professional, now.Don’t believe me? Look around you at those in every industry – from service personnel to those in management positions, from banks to schools, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, offices and (yes, us too) the media. We all have tattoos.Most of my colleagues...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Deborah James says making memories ‘can be hard when you are dying’

Dame Deborah James has said she is finding it difficult to make memories with her family as she only has “some very grabbed hours” between “sleeping and side effects” of cancer.In an update posted to Instagram on Tuesday 31 May, James shared a series of photographs from a “girly sleepover” with her family on Monday.One photograph showed James smiling next to her sister, Sarah, her daughter Eloise and three other young girls.A cosy set up with indoor teepes, fairy lights and bunting could be seen in the background.In another, James appeared to be laughing as she leaned back against a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown call out need to ‘label’ Will’s sexuality

Stranger Things stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown have poured cold water on fan speculation surrounding the sexuality of character Will Byers.Since the third season of the Netflix show, fans have discussed their theory that Will might be gay and is struggling to come out, after developing feelings for his best friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).The speculation has only intensified with the fourth season, released last week, following several scenes that hinted this may be the case.While Wolfhard seemingly agreed that Will “loves” Mike in a recent interview, Schnapp, who plays Will, isn’t so sure.Speaking about how series...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

674K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy