ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Innovation Square files lawsuit against developer for breach of contract

By Alan Festo, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymNFN_0fsDQTF000

The University of Florida Development Corporation, the owner of Innovation Square, has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $500,000 in damages from a developer for defaulting on a series of deadlines as outlined in a purchase agreement.

According to the lawsuit, Innovation Square LLC and TBG Innovation Square LLC, a subsidiary of TBG Land, entered into a purchase agreement in August 2015 for $1.29 million for about an acre of land at the corner of University Avenue and Southwest Eight Street in Gainesville.

Innovation Square, often referred to as the Innovation District, is an urban tech and business district located between the University of Florida and downtown Gainesville. Its website states it's home to more than 80 businesses with six available office buildings.

Under the agreement, TBG would build an upscale, seven-story development with the top five floors designed for residential apartments and the bottom two floors for parking and retail.

As required by the agreement, TBG submitted conceptual drawings for the project to Innovation Square, which approved the design. The sale closed on Oct. 31, 2016.

The agreement also included deadlines to begin and complete the project.

Library district:Lab will turn families into inventors

Nathan Crabbe:UF campus area lacks the vibrant businesses found elsewhere in Gainesville

Per the agreement, TBG Land was required to secure a building permit on or before Jan. 31, 2017, which to date has still not been completed. Damages in the amount of $4,500 every 30 days began accruing on March 1, 2017. As of March 22, 2022, that amount now stands at $278,100.

TBG Land also was required to complete construction and provide a certificate of occupancy on or before June 30, 2018. Damages also due in the amount of $4,500 per 30 days began accumulating on Aug. 1, 2018. The total amount now stands at $200,850, according to the lawsuit.

Finally, the lawsuit states that TBG Land failed to pay two installments of $25,000 for marketing fees by Jan. 31, 2017, and Aug. 1, 2018, respectively.

The lawsuit states that "TBG has made virtually no effort at all" to begin or complete the project.

Calls to both Tim Sobczak, attorney for Innovation Square, and Eddy Benoit Jr., attorney for TBG, went unanswered last week.

Comments / 1

Related
alachuachronicle.com

School board divided on Strategic Plan proposal

Bottom line: School board members disagreed on whether to spend $127,800 for a new Strategic Plan for the school district. Two members didn’t express an opinion either way, Members Tina Certain and Leanetta McNealy favored the proposal, and Member Gunnar Paulson did not favor the proposal. The proposal emphasizes diversity, equity, and inclusion, with a focus on community engagement.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is growing too fast

Growth: we all know it can happen. My family and I were moved here by God. He said go, and so we went as Abraham did. We came from Paris, Tennessee in September of 2015. Now, Paris was a big county, but it only had about 40,000-50,000 people in the county. Talk about country living – that’s the place to be. However, here in Marion County, it’s more like in-between the suburbs and city. Although, if the spread of building keeps going on, that country type of living will be in smaller areas of the county until you ruin that.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested in multi-state Walmart scam

Synczre Amir Dyson, 19, was brought from the Marion County Jail to the Alachua County Jail on May 27 on warrants for three cases in which he and three other co-defendants allegedly scammed Walmart cashiers out of thousands of dollars. The scam consisted of using a debit card to buy...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

A dairy farm in Trenton is turning cow poop into profits

Jan Henderson grew up in a farming household. “My grandfather was a dairy farmer in Western New York. My dad was a dairy farmer in Western New York. We moved to Florida and relocated our dairy farm in 1986,” she said. Henderson is the CEO of Alliance Dairies...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Gainesville, FL
Business
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
ocala-news.com

Construction to begin on 23-acre, 320-unit luxury multifamily community in SW Ocala

The construction of Canter, a 320-unit luxury multifamily community, is set to begin in southwest Ocala. Canter is being developed by Thompson Thrift Residential, an affiliate of Thompson Thrift, and will be located at 4945 SW 49th Place, across the street from HCA Florida West Marion Hospital. The 23-acre site...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation District#Tbg Innovation Square Llc#Tbg Land
villages-news.com

Residents don’t need windmill and water tower

I strongly believe the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square should be paid for in full by the Developer. Otherwise, do not rebuild them at all. Residents don’t need them, so we should refuse to pay for them. Rosemary May. Village of Mallory Square.
THE VILLAGES, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Road and Traffic Impacts for May 27-June 3, 2022

Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for May 27-June 3, 2022. NW 23rd Ave.: There will be temporary lane closures on Northwest 23rd Avenue from Northwest 16th Terrace to 1633 NW 23rd Ave (Gaineswood Condominiums) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day June 1-June 5, 2022 to allow for repaving a section of Northwest 23rd Avenue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF community expresses political interference will be incoming president’s biggest challenge

With the conclusion of listening sessions, UF community members await the next steps in the presidential search — many of which will continue behind closed doors. The Board of Trustees will compile the ideal president’s requirements and desired characteristics based on community input from the past month’s 15 listening sessions. The Search Advisory Committee hosted its final sessions May 24, allowing students, faculty, alumni and Gainesville residents to express attributes they think the next president should have.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
alachuachronicle.com

School board budget projections show $5.6 million deficit due to families applying for state scholarships

Bottom line: The number of students in traditional district schools dropped in 2020-21 and has only slightly recovered, while the number of families choosing state scholarships or homeschooling has increased significantly. This is leading to a projected budget deficit of $5.6 million for Alachua County Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

CDC: Alachua County high risk as COVID cases rise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified Alachua County as "high risk" and again recommends that residents wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on data released Thursday showing hospitalizations in Alachua County rose 23.6% between May 18 and May 24. Although hospitals...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala office closed due to COVID-19 concern

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s customer service office is closed today. City officials say they are closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. The first floor of the Citizens Service Center will remain closed until Tuesday. They will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some lanes on Northwest 23rd Avenue will be partially closed. The road will be one lane from June 1 to June 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m for roadwork. The temporary closures are near the Gaineswood Condominiums. The closures are due to the road getting...
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy