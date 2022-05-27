Hot Home tour: The "Schomp Mansion," classic with modern luxury, for $2.895M
Step away from the chaos and into this light, bright Capitol Hill home, nestled in a blissful landscape rich in Denver history.
Background: Architect and auto mogul, Ralph Schomp — of the Schomp Automotive Group — and his family, meticulously reimagined the layout of this property, paying tribute to its 19th-century heritage.
- The home's style has seen many iterations over the years, including Italian revival, Spanish colonial and more. It seamlessly blends classic and modern architecture.
680 Clarkson St. — $2,895,000
Why we love it: The mansion mimics the soiree-inducing atmosphere of the late 1800s. It also boasts a traditional library with a suede ceiling and cigar room-turned-bar hearken back to old-school fashion.
- Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
- Realtor: Rachel Gallegos — milehimodern
- Specs: 5 beds, 6 baths, 6,026 SqFt
Notable features: Grand staircase, vast sunroom with courtyard views, expansive great room and private, above-garage patio.
- Primary suite grounded by fireplace and crowned by chandelier. Dual walk-in closets and two fully separate bathrooms — one with a soaking tub.
- Expansive formal spaces, such as the living area and formal dining room, invite endless gatherings with a backdrop of custom finishes throughout.
