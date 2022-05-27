Winterset Celebrates John Wayne’s Birthday

(Ames, IA) — The Ames Fire Department rescued a kayaker who had become stranded in the South Skunk River. The kayaker capsized Friday in the rapids at the low head dam site and lost her paddle. She made her way to a rocky ridge in the center of the waterway. The kayaker was uninjured — however, she had no way to reboard her kayak and cross the river. Firefighters were able to get a rope to the woman — who was wearing a life jacket — and then guided her safely to shore.

