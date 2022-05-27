ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterset, IA

Winterset Celebrates John Wayne’s Birthday

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Winterset, IA) — The southwest Iowa town of Winterset is celebrating this weekend what would have been the 115th birthday of actor and native son John Wayne. John Wayne Birthplace and Museum manager Liz Hansen says a dedication ceremony and grand opening is scheduled for Saturday morning after the facility doubled in size with an expansion. Hansen is expecting large crowds in Winterset after the event was postponed for two years by the pandemic. Born in Winterset in 1907 as Marion Morrison, Wayne became a popular icon through his starring roles, especially in westerns and war movies.

