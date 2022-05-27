ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado never funded its school safety task force — until now

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXsM0_0fsDPU5W00

Months after the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019, a state audit revealed that Colorado's $100 million, two-decade effort to improve school safety was haphazard and showed little evidence of making schools safer.

What happened: The next year, Colorado lawmakers created a new task force with public safety leaders to better coordinate the state's response, given its deadly history.

  • "We're in a scary time in society right now, and we have to take school safety incredibly seriously … to ensure we don't ever have [a shooting] here again," state Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a bill sponsor, told Axios Denver.

Yes, but: Gov. Jared Polis' administration never spent the money to create the task force — so the group never convened, Axios Denver has learned.

  • The next year, the administration recommended eliminating the task force altogether.

What's new: Growing impatient, Colorado lawmakers pushed back earlier this year and approved new legislation to make the working group permanent and require a meeting by the end of the year.

  • The bill allocates $160,000 to get the effort underway and increases spending to $225,000 in the second year.

What they're saying: The administration didn't launch the initial task force because it didn't have the money and the mission was redundant to ongoing work, Polis spokesperson Conor Cahill told Axios Denver.

  • Despite his view, Polis plans to sign the new bill "to continue state efforts to reduce gun violence," Cahill said.

Of note: Christine Harms, director of the state's School Safety Resource Center, doesn't think the task force is necessary. "I feel like we are all working very hard together already, so we feel like that might be a duplication," she told us.

The other side: The bill's advocates say it's needed to better coordinate high-level discussions and spending.

  • "I look at what we have done and what we've tried to do over the past several years at the legislature, and all I think is we've got to keep working," Michaelson Jenet (D-Commerce City) said. "There has to be a point where we come to say, 'Our children's lives matter most.'"

Comments / 2

Anonyme
4d ago

it is even a miracle that it was no shooting in BVSD,as they took out officer in their highschool ,because "some parents" felt unsafe around the police since Floyd!

Reply
5
Related
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Colorado lakes and reservoirs are free of invasive mussels, but more boats found with mussel infestations in 2021

DENVER – More boats requiring decontamination due to fouling by destructive mussels entered Colorado in 2021 compared to previous years, but the statewide inspection program coordinated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife again succeeded in keeping invasive mussels out of the state’s lakes and reservoirs. “Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highlands Ranch, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Government
City
Colorado City, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Highlands Ranch, CO
Education
City
Highlands Ranch, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

SONDERMANN | Just perhaps, a responsible, competitive Colorado GOP

There are losing streaks, and then there is what has befallen Colorado Republicans over the past two decades. Those who have recently purchased a Subaru and moved to our fair state are often astounded to learn Colorado for a long time was rather reliably red. Sure, a succession of Democratic governors occupied the large first-floor Capitol office, but Republicans operated most of the other levers of political power. Arapahoe and...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Second suspected case of Mokeypox identified in Colorado

A suspected second case of Monkeypox has been identified in Colorado. Public health officials say the second case involves a young man who was in contact with the first presumptive case in the state. The man sought care in the Denver area, and state health officials say he’s improving while in isolation at home. Monkeypox was first identified in Colorado Thursday. State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy says the risk for contracting monkeypox remains low. Symptoms include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and exhaustion. A rash also typically develops within one to three days.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Louisiana Illuminator

Residents without housing sue city over its camping and tent bans

BOULDER, Colo. — Three unhoused Boulder residents represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado are suing the city of Boulder over its camping and tent bans. Multiple letters sent from the ACLU requesting the city stop enforcing the laws were met with no changes, which prompted the organization to sue the city Thursday.  […] The post Residents without housing sue city over its camping and tent bans appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Of Colorado#Gun Violence#School Safety
9NEWS

Polis signs bill into law to protect educators from doxxing

DENVER — A bill seeking to protect Colorado educators from doxxing is in effect after it was signed Thursday into law by Gov. Jared Polis. The measure, Senate Bill 171, adds educators to the list of people who can request to have their personal information removed from government websites after they or their family receive threats to their safety. Personal information includes home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

9 questions about gun laws in Colorado, answered

The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have set off another cycle of national debate over gun laws. But laws vary widely from state to state. Here are answers to some questions you may have about Colorado’s gun laws. What are the rules for purchasing, carrying,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
cpr.org

The Colorado State Fair just got another downpayment on its huge upgrade

The leaders of the Colorado State Fair recently laid out a plan to spend $180 million planting trees, upgrading buildings and more at the historic fairgrounds in Pueblo. Last week, they got a small portion of that money — $4 million — from a new state law. That’s enough money to continue work on some of the early fairground improvements.
ABC4

Southern Colorado ‘Menkhaven Fire’ forces evacuations

COLORADO (ABC4) – A new fire broke out over the weekend in southern Colorado. The “Menkhaven Fire” forced evacuations in Conejo County, and fire officials say it burned nearly 200 acres since it started early Saturday. High winds are causing problems with fighting the fire from the air, but officials say there have been no […]
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy