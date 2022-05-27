Six things to do in Denver this Memorial Day weekend

🇺🇸 Celebrate the holiday all weekend at the 50th annual Memorial Day Weekend Festival along Denver's Old South Gaylord Street, including food trucks, drinks, live music and local vendors.

🎻 Catch the Colorado Symphony perform Beethoven's Ninth Symphony all weekend at Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets start at $15.

🎨 The 23rd annual Denver Arts Festival is this Saturday and Sunday in the Central Park neighborhood, featuring 150 booths, live music, a pop-up winery, beer tent and activities for kids.

🕺 Watch break dancers compete for a spot at the Red Bull BC One World Final at Denver's Sculpture Park this Saturday. Admission is free.

🖼️ Enjoy a free gallery crawl in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe from 11am to 3pm this Sunday.

🎆 Also on Sunday , Elitch Gardens will host a Memorial Day fireworks show at 9pm, so be sure to look up.