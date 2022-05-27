ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six things to do in Denver this Memorial Day weekend

By Alayna Alvarez
 4 days ago
🇺🇸 Celebrate the holiday all weekend at the 50th annual Memorial Day Weekend Festival along Denver's Old South Gaylord Street, including food trucks, drinks, live music and local vendors.

🎻 Catch the Colorado Symphony perform Beethoven's Ninth Symphony all weekend at Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets start at $15.

🎨 The 23rd annual Denver Arts Festival is this Saturday and Sunday in the Central Park neighborhood, featuring 150 booths, live music, a pop-up winery, beer tent and activities for kids.

🕺 Watch break dancers compete for a spot at the Red Bull BC One World Final at Denver's Sculpture Park this Saturday. Admission is free.

🖼️ Enjoy a free gallery crawl in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe from 11am to 3pm this Sunday.

🎆 Also on Sunday , Elitch Gardens will host a Memorial Day fireworks show at 9pm, so be sure to look up.

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Cannabis Consumption Club Coming to Haunted Colorado Hotel

Denver's Croke-Patterson mansion is a prominent castle-like structure in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, that has been featured on multiple television shows including The Bachelor and Portals to Hell. The historic 130-year-old-building has been turned into a boutique hotel called the Patterson Inn and besides travelers checking in for a stay, at least a dozen "spirited guests" are believed to be roaming the halls - including the ghost of Thomas Patterson himself.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Social Sightings: Two New Food Halls Are Opening Soon

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. How many food halls can the Denver area...
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Rain Returns Tuesday, Foothills Snow Possible Down To 7,000 Feet

DENVER (CBS4) – Memorial Day ended up being pretty nice for most of Colorado after a cool and cloudy start in the northern counties. It was a rather windy day statewide with widespread gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Afternoon temps on the southeast plains climbed into the 80s while it was only in the lower 40s in the north-central part of the state, such as around Estes Park. Many people in the northern mountains woke up to some fresh snow Monday morning, including around Steamboat Springs and Winter Park. Up to 3 inches of the white stuff...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
theodysseyonline.com

Best Road Trips from Denver Nobody Knows About

If you have flown into Denver make sure to find car rentals Denver Airport under 25, grab a vehicle, and set out on your adventure in the Pikes Peak Region. The first thing to do for the outdoorsy type of people is to explore the nearby parks and some of the most amazing landscapes. Just an hour away from Denver is a massive network of caves that can be quite a fun challenge. There are tours organized for those willing to try their personal prowess. Afterwards, you can go to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo which is truly considered one of the best in the country. Apart from checking out all the animals and spending time in the open air, there you can feed giraffes. If later on, you are still in the mood for strolling you can explore the Garden of the Gods. If you rent a car for those under 25 in Denver, you will have the freedom of getting to most of the places of interest.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Meet the Maine Expat Slinging Some of the Best Oysters in Denver

While Denver is teeming with bars and restaurants serving icy platters of briny bivalves, there’s something special about the ones being shucked by Oyster Wulff’s Ben Wolven, a north-Atlantic transplant who moved to Denver 14 years ago. The third-generation Mainer not only works with some of the best oyster farmers around, he also travels the country attending oyster festivals, studying shucking techniques, and competing in oyster-shucking competitions. He even got his level-one sommelier certification just so he could identify and communicate the tasting notes and aromas present in each oyster—similar to how connoisseurs talk about wine. Right now, you can taste Wolven’s handiwork at Cherry Creek’s hip cocktail bar, Forget Me Not—where he shucks the freshest catches to order on the patio and shares his expertise with Denverites.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Camp Overnight in an Off-Grid Covered Wagon in Golden, Colorado

Airbnb is full of unique accommodations, that are perfect for travelers seeking to stay somewhere beyond the typical hotel room. From treehouses and former churches to luxurious penthouses or vintage airstreams, the rentals in Colorado alone range in style and architecture. Plan a Glamping Adventure at these Colorado Gypsy Caravans.
GOLDEN, CO
myprimetimenews.com

Celtic Fest Returns! – Celtic crafts, clans, music, and beer on tap at St. Brigit’s

FREDERICK, CO – After a two-year COVID-induced break, Celtic Fest [https://www.celticfestbrigit.org/] returns to Frederick, CO in an expanded two-day version Sept. 24-25, 2022. Started in 2017, the festival annually drew more than a thousand attendees to the grounds of host St. Brigit Episcopal Church. Back now, bigger and better than ever after a two-year hibernation, the 2022 version will feature Colorado’s well-known RenScots [http://www.renscots.org/], along with music on the main stage by Denver-based Angus Mohr [http://www.angusmohr.com/] and Gadbaw & Krimmel [https://whitebirdsmusic.bandcamp.com/]. Visitors can quench their thirst with a visit to The Oak and Cloak Pub and enjoy St. Brigit’s famous Bath Water Beer, brewed by Longmont brewery Grossen Bart [http://www.grossenbart.com/].
FREDERICK, CO
Westword

Quintana Boxing Officially Knocked Out of Sloan's Lake Park

Quintana Boxing will be knocked out of Sloan's Lake Park on May 31. The boxing club moved into a building on the southwest corner of Sloan’s Lake Park in 1988, after Ray Quintana asked then-Mayor Federico Peña if he knew of a space where he could start a boxing program for children in the area. Peña showed him the vacant building, then arranged to let the club use it for free since it would be providing a public service. When Wellington Webb took over as mayor, he visited the gym and decided that the Quintanas should pay the Denver Department of Parks and Recreation $1 per year for the space.
Axios Denver

Rockies unveil new uniform

The Colorado Rockies will debut their City Connect uniforms this Saturday as they take on the Atlanta Braves. Details: The new jerseys are meant to celebrate the ties between MLB teams and the cities they represent, according to MLB, and the white and forest green look is reminiscent of the state's license plates, featuring mountains and evergreen trees.The shirt sleeves are decorated with purple trim, and the players' hats are an homage to tourist stickers, according to the Rockies guided tour. Plus: There's a patch with "5280" on the right sleeve and a little "Welcome to Colorful Colorado" tag sits above the jock tag — a nod to our state's beloved greeting sign. Reality check: An authentic version of the jersey will set you back $435. Our thought bubble: It's hard not to see these jerseys and only be reminded of our iconic state license plates. Whether that's a good thing is up for debate.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow And Front Range Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Very warm and dry weather at the start the Memorial Day weekend will be replaced by cooler and wetter conditions starting Sunday. Colorado’s higher mountains will get snow instead of rain. Temperatures on Friday will be about 15 degrees above normal for late May. The Denver metro will reach close to 90 degrees and many areas on the Eastern Plains will be well into the 90s. The mountains will be in the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon causing fresh snow from earlier in the week to rapidly melt. (source: CBS) There is also a slight chance for a late day...
DENVER, CO
c3gov.com

Paradice Island Pool at Pioneer Park

Paradice Island is the city’s outdoor game-themed leisure pool located at the east end of Pioneer Park. The first of its kind in Commerce City and a state-of-the-art aquatic facility, the 2-acre center features:. A 5,000-square-foot zero-depth leisure pool. Three water slides (speed, body flume and inner tube) A...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

