ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Here’s How to Recreate a Puerto Rican-Style Pig Roast at Home

InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrMDa_0fsDPJcl00
Summer Kick Off Pig Roast Duarte Entertainment

If you grew up in a Puerto Rican community, chances are, summer was synonymous with lechon asado: roasted suckling pig cooked over charcoal and served alongside verduras, rummy cocktails and loads of reggaetón. At least, that’s how chef Joancarlo Parkhurst of Navy Yard’s La Famosa remembers it.

“In Puerto Rico, lechon and pernil — and just kind of roast pork in general — are a ubiquitous part of our culinary lexicon,” he says. Specifically in the area called Guavate (nicknamed Puerto Rico’s Pork Highway), tradition demands that locals spend weekends going from lechonera to lechonera, lingering at their favorites.

“It’s very much part of our island culture,” Parkhurst says. “You find that on a lot of islands, right? The Hawaiians do the same thing, as do the Filipinos. But yeah, it’s just something that’s very Puerto Rican.”

It’s exactly the vibe he delivered to DC in late May, with a neighborhood pig roast that welcomed over 500 guests. If you missed it — or you just want to recreate the vibe of Guavate at home — here’s Parkhurst’s how-to guide for a Boricua-style pig roast in your very own backyard.

The Pork

In Puerto Rico, lechon asado typically begins with a whole suckling pig, which is dry salt brined, seasoned with garlic-scented mojo, citrus, clove and adobo and spit-roasted over an open fire. Parkhurst recently relied instead on a Caja China, an innovation that may have roots in the roasting boxes pioneered by Chinese immigrants in Cuba. But you can make things even simpler at home by starting not with a whole suckling pig, but rather with a pork butt or a pork tenderloin wrapped in pork belly. Either cut, Parkhurst says, can be marinated like a whole hog and slow-cooked on your grill’s spit attachment — or in a low, 325º F oven — for a few hours before broiling or cooking over direct heat for that luscious char.

“Obviously, it’s going to be, in my opinion, a little bit better if you have the ability to use charcoal, because you’re going to get a little bit of smoke,” he says. “But you can evoke that flavor profile and vibe at home.”

The Sides

A pig roast, according to Parkhurst, is typically accompanied by verduras — but don’t let your high-school Spanish deceive you.

“For us, verduras don’t mean greens; they mean different root vegetables,” he says, citing yautias, yucas, ñames and white sweet potatoes, all of which, he says, are traditionally either boiled or steamed and served with olive oil and sautéed onion. Other options for sides include pickled green banana or arroz con verduras.

The Drinks

“Plenty of cold beer” is a no-brainer for Parkhurst, who also loves mixing up a cocktail for guests to enjoy while they wait for the pig to cook.

“We obviously have a penchant at La Famosa for rum-based cocktails,” he says. “So we do everything from piña coladas to rum sours to daiquiris.”

Parkhurst suggests planning on one crowd-pleasing pre-batch cocktail to make life easier.

“Do some kind of daiquiri or something, so that it’s easy and accessible to everyone,” he suggests. “And plenty of water.”

The Entertainment

At the neighborhood cookout hosted by La Famosa, the restaurant also welcomed Los Hijo ‘e Plena, a crew of performers of Bomba and Plena, for some live entertainment. But to get a good vibe going at home, a good Spotify playlist is all you need.

The restaurant, Parkhurst says, generally relies on “a pretty eclectic playlist” with “everything from Tito Puente to Bad Bunny to Mark Anthony.”

“I like old-school like Vico C and I listen to old DJ Playero remixes,” adds the chef. “But I think anything that evokes that tropical vibe, and you’re good to go.”

The Crowd

The most important part of any pig roast, according to Parkhurst, is the company.

“It’s typically done in groups; it’s not something you’re gonna do by yourself,” he says. “Because of the amount of protein that you usually have to cook.”

Given the long cooking time, he recommends gathering friends, drinks and “maybe a couple of sets of dominos for people to play while you’re roasting the pig. That should be pretty chill.”

“I think what roasting pork or doing a pig roast is all about,” he adds, “is to get a kind of communal, family experience going.”

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

What Yankee Fans Did Yesterday Was Absolutely Abhorrent

I’ve been a Yankees fan long enough and sat in the bleachers enough times to be let down by our fanbase before. Yankee fans do research on right fielders’ wives and mothers. They throw beer cans. They have a startlingly accurate memory for strikeouts and errors. They probably aren’t the “worst fanbase on the planet” (as Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw alleged earlier this year) but only Derek Jeter can convincingly call them the best.
InsideHook

Scientists Find Ancient Amazonian City From the Air

Unearthing the archaeological history of certain regions is far easier than it is for others. When it comes to the Amazon rainforest, things are especially fraught — after all, the complex ecosystem makes it nearly impossible to do much in the way of digging or searching for evidence of a civilization buried just underground. Though, as a recent Smithsonian Magazine article notes, it hasn’t stopped many archaeologists from trying.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tito Puente
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roast Pork#Puerto Rican#Suckling Pig#Food Drink#Verduras#Navy Yard#La Famosa#Hawaiians#Filipinos
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Grocery I’ll Be Grilling All Summer Long

During the summer, there is no place I’d rather eat than my own backyard. Seriously! With just a few great groceries and my grill, I can deliver dinners that are infinitely more interesting (and less expensive!) than anything I can order. Shrimp and steak, and even Rice Krispies Treats are staples on my grill, and this summer there’s a new ingredient that will be making a repeat appearance all season long: halloumi cheese. More specifically, the halloumi cheese from Aldi!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This Fan-Favorite Chocolate Treat

When you are having a rough day, sometimes it can help to have a little pick-me-up to boost you out of your rut. For many people, the best afternoon pick-me-up is their favorite snack. And many Costco shoppers were recently delighted to find out that their favorite sweet pick-me-up is back on store shelves. The brand's fan-favorite Kirkland dark chocolate coconut cashews have recently made their reappearance, and quite a few fans are excited to find that this tasty snack has returned.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Costco Frozen Treat That Has Everyone Talking

The official start of summer is a little over a month away. In many parts of the country, the reading on the temperature gauge is finally starting to show signs of its impending arrival, meaning it's about that time to start stocking the freezer with ice cream bars and other frozen treats that can help cool you down all season long. After all, you don't want to be stuck waiting around for the ice cream truck to roll through your neighborhood when you're in need of some relief from the hot summer sun.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Shoppers Love Costco's Newest Dessert So Much, They're Buying Several Bags at a Time

Click here to read the full article. Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of...
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy