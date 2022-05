CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested four people at North Avenue Beach late Memorial Day, and a group threw projectiles at officers afterward. A police source told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov officers arrested four people after a disturbance at the beach. All four had guns, the source said.Police then tried to disperse a crowd that had amassed amid the arrests. The crowd began throwing objects such as bottles at officers – and someone even threw a pineapple, the source said.Officers called for a mass arrest response at the scene around 6:45 p.m.Police did not close the beach, but no one new was allowed to enter. Back on May 11, police arrested one person when hundreds spilled over into the Gold Coast and Old Town communities from North Avenue Beach. Some people were seen climbing on cars and Chicago Transit Authority buses in that incident.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO