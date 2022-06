Congratulations, Classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022! When you started your undergraduate journey you imagined your commencement celebration differently. In the early days of the pandemic, no one could have pictured how the world would change — yet you persisted through its exigent demands and earned your degree with much instruction being remote. Now, as you return to campus for an in-person ceremony, the full magnitude of your accomplishment may not be apparent — a formality in honor of an achievement in the distant past. I hope you appreciate the significance of this occasion. You persevered through challenges and trauma no students have faced before — and earned a degree. You are impressive, and you should celebrate!

HARVARD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO