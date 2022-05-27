ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

This Manitowoc group celebrates unity by giving. Here’s who benefited in its first year and when it meets next.

By Susie Bown
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYlVj_0fsDNGTe00

Manitowoc County women are invited to join Manitowoc County 100+ Women Who Care as our group celebrates the start of our second year of gathering with a purpose.

We next meet on June 6 at Sepia Chapel , 1820 Jefferson St., Two Rivers. Meeting schedule is as follows: 5-6:30 p.m., registration and social; 6:30 p.m., meeting starts; 7:15 p.m., previous winners speak; 7:25 p.m., new nonprofit awarded; and 7:30 p.m., afterglow.

A thanks to our food sponsor, member Laurie Mertens and Manitowoc Tool & Machining , for featuring food from Manitowoc's Courthouse Pub at our next meeting.

Manitowoc County 100+ Women Who Care may have started in the middle of a pandemic , but that hasn't stopped our growth and impact.

MC100+WWC has escalated to 953 Facebook members with 186 participating members.

The current number of nonprofits registered is 24. Four of these community providers have been blessed with more than $10,000 this past year: The Crossing of Manitowoc County , CORE Treatment Services , Grow It Forward and Lakeshore Foster Families & Friends .

It is our mission to help nonprofits in Manitowoc County meet their financial needs and improve our community.

RELATED: Here's how 100+Women Who Care is making a difference in Manitowoc County

Please visit our website to see the current list of 24 nonprofits. If you are a nonprofit or your favorite nonprofit is not on the list, join or contact a member to be nominated.

There is no limit to the number of nonprofits, nor is there a limit to the number of members. The more members we have, the better we will meet the needs of our county.

Try before you buy: check us out with no obligation. See what we're all about. Come to the next meeting on June 6.

In a time when there is so much division, we celebrate unity in giving.

More info: visit 100womenMC.org , email mc100women@gmail.com , see the national website at 100whocarealliance.com , or "like" our group on Facebook at Manitowoc County 100+ Women Who Care .

Susie Bown is a member of Manitowoc County 100+ Women Who Care.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: This Manitowoc group celebrates unity by giving. Here’s who benefited in its first year and when it meets next.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Kiel community working to move forward with school amidst threats

Local veteran organizations walked through the streets of Appleton as many high school bands soundtracked the long-awaited festivities. The Casa ALBA Melanie founders are reflecting on the work they've done over the past 11 years. Updated: 4 hours ago. “Unfortunately, we have more questions than we have answers at this...
KIEL, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Matson named project manager for Door County Granary

A familiar face will join the Door County Granary team next month. The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society announced Friday that Nicole Matson would be the Door County Granary’s project manager. Matson recently led the Door County Big Plant program, which expanded and became even more successful in 2022 after its introduction last year. She most recently worked for the Lakeshore Natural Resources Partnership as the coordinator for the Climate Change Coalition of Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Capitol Civic Centre Presents Volunteer Awards

Capitol Civic Centre volunteers were honored this past week with dinner, catered by Late’s Barbeque, along with awards, door prizes, and fun. Norb Vogt was honored as the 2022-’23 Volunteer of the Year. Splitting his time as an usher and assisting in the Box Office, Vogt amassed 523...
MANITOWOC, WI
wisfarmer.com

Brickstead Dairy to host Brown County June dairy breakfast

GREENLEAF, Wis. – While many on-farm June dairy breakfasts were either cancelled or scaled back the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the events are returning to a more normal format this year, including in Brown County. One of the earliest is the Brown County...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unity, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Government
Manitowoc County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Manitowoc, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
seehafernews.com

Two Appleton Automotive Companies Join Forces to Support Suicide Prevention

Two automotive companies in Appleton have joined forces to help prevent suicide. Custom Offsets and Filament Industries are preparing to host their fifth annual Gallery Showcase event at the Resch Center in Green Bay on June 25th, and have announced that the proceeds will go to Prevent Suicide Fox Cities.
APPLETON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Press Times news briefs for the week of May 27

GREEN BAY – Kinsey Lehr has taken over the role of Green Bay School Board secretary for Beth Jones, as she announced she is leaving the district for a different position. Before assuming the role, Lehr was the executive assistant to Claudia Henrickson, executive director of Student Services. Jones’...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Best of America’: Waupun student named U.S. Presidential Scholar, 1 of 161 students across nation to receive recognition

(WFRV) – Four Wisconsin students, including one from northeastern Wisconsin, were among 161 high school seniors across the nation named U.S. Presidential Scholars. According to the U.S. Department of Education, each year select students are recognized based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, community service, and leadership.
WAUPUN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Families#Charity#Sepia Chapel#Courthouse Pub#Core Treatment Services#Women Who Care
wearegreenbay.com

‘Mounting what will be a vigorous defense’: Advocate-Aurora responds to lawsuit over high prices

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s biggest hospital system is facing a lawsuit regarding its alleged monopolization, anticompetitive methods and high prices. The class-action lawsuit was filed by Uriel Pharmacy which is a business located in East Troy, Wisconsin. Uriel has a self-funded health plan for its employees and has paid Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) for healthcare at the negotiated rates by Cigna.
EAST TROY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Planet Perk Coffeehouse keeps ‘paying it forward’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A local coffee shop in Oshkosh offers a generous system that looks after anyone who may be in need. Planet Perk has what they call a ‘Pay it Forward board’, where customers can pay for a meal or drink, then leave a ticket behind that someone in need can use for free, no questions asked.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sweet, happy dog Ukanite looking for home from Neenah Animal Shelter

(WFRV) – She’s been at the shelter since March with not one application so far but the staff at the Neenah Animal Shelter calls Ukanite their favorite because she has so much personality. This sweet 40-pound girl could play with her rope toys for hours but really loves...
NEENAH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
WJFW-TV

Eileen Daniel, Rob Swearingen set to square off for 34th Assembly District

A new candidate announced her run for the assembly seat representing Vilas and Oneida Counties. Eileen Daniel will be running as a Democrat to represent Assembly District 34. Daniel is the Rhinelander City Council President. She's lived in Rhinelander for 18 years. Daniel said she would vote for women's right to bodily autonomy if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court as expected.
RHINELANDER, WI
WNCY

After Two Years Away, Celebrate De Pere Returns in Force

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) — Celebrate De Pere is back after a long hiatus. The annual Memorial day festival returns after two years away during the pandemic. “It wasn’t fun. They weren’t easy decisions,” said Brandon Beard with Celebrate De Pere. “You didn’t know what was happening the next day [during the pandemic], much less months in advance. We had to put security deposits down. We had to make a decision pretty early on as to whether or not this is going to go or not.”
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 counties with high community levels, down from 18

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the spread of the COVID-19 virus is abating. The latest look at community levels of the coronavirus show 10 have high levels compared to 18 a week ago. Twenty-four counties have medium, or elevated, levels, compared to 35 a week ago. The remaining 38 counties have low community levels of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE
1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan Police: Search Resumes Tuesday Morning For Individual Who Jumped Into Lake Michigan Late Monday Night

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Dive teams are expected back out along Lake Michigan this morning after reports of a 26 year old who jumped in near DeLand park last night and never resurfaced. Sheboygan Police, the County Dive Team, A Helicopter, and the Drone Team working through the night trying to locate the individual. The search was called off around 3:30 this morning, and crews are expected back out around 8am to resume the search.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Teenage Student Pilot Killed in Wisconsin Training Flight

Wauwatosa, WI (KROC-AM News ) - A teenage student pilot has died from injuries he suffered last Thursday in a plane crash near Milwaukee Wisconsin. The Wauwatosa Police Department identified the victim as 18-year-old Daniel Perelman of Brookfield, Wisconsin. A news release says he was practicing landings and takeoffs in a single-engine plane at an airport located in the Western Milwaukee suburb when the aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home near the airfield.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Herald Times Reporter

Herald Times Reporter

548
Followers
265
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Manitowoc area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at htrnews.com

 http://htrnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy