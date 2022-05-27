This Manitowoc group celebrates unity by giving. Here’s who benefited in its first year and when it meets next.

Manitowoc County women are invited to join Manitowoc County 100+ Women Who Care as our group celebrates the start of our second year of gathering with a purpose.

We next meet on June 6 at Sepia Chapel , 1820 Jefferson St., Two Rivers. Meeting schedule is as follows: 5-6:30 p.m., registration and social; 6:30 p.m., meeting starts; 7:15 p.m., previous winners speak; 7:25 p.m., new nonprofit awarded; and 7:30 p.m., afterglow.

A thanks to our food sponsor, member Laurie Mertens and Manitowoc Tool & Machining , for featuring food from Manitowoc's Courthouse Pub at our next meeting.

Manitowoc County 100+ Women Who Care may have started in the middle of a pandemic , but that hasn't stopped our growth and impact.

MC100+WWC has escalated to 953 Facebook members with 186 participating members.

The current number of nonprofits registered is 24. Four of these community providers have been blessed with more than $10,000 this past year: The Crossing of Manitowoc County , CORE Treatment Services , Grow It Forward and Lakeshore Foster Families & Friends .

It is our mission to help nonprofits in Manitowoc County meet their financial needs and improve our community.

Please visit our website to see the current list of 24 nonprofits. If you are a nonprofit or your favorite nonprofit is not on the list, join or contact a member to be nominated.

There is no limit to the number of nonprofits, nor is there a limit to the number of members. The more members we have, the better we will meet the needs of our county.

Try before you buy: check us out with no obligation. See what we're all about. Come to the next meeting on June 6.

In a time when there is so much division, we celebrate unity in giving.

More info: visit 100womenMC.org , email mc100women@gmail.com , see the national website at 100whocarealliance.com , or "like" our group on Facebook at Manitowoc County 100+ Women Who Care .

Susie Bown is a member of Manitowoc County 100+ Women Who Care.

