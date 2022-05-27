ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Black female major among a historic number of Des Moines Police Department promotions

By Grace Altenhofen, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
The Des Moines Police Department promoted 18 officers at a ceremony Wednesday, the largest number promoted at one time in DMPD history.

The group included three promotions to major, four promotions to captain, five promotions to lieutenant and six promotions to sergeant.

"Collectively, they represent 357 years of law enforcement experience in the biggest police department in the state of Iowa," DMPD Chief Dana Wingert said at the ceremony. "This organization was founded by mission and accountability. And these individuals contribute to successfully underpinning and upholding the oath we took on our very first day."

Lillie Miller, the first Black female DMPD captain, was promoted to the rank of major. Miller, a 23-year veteran of the department, has been assigned as a major in charge of executive projects and Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) manager. She is the first Black female major in DMPD history, as well.

According to Wingert, responsibilities for a major include "planning, organizing and executing the overall mission of the police department and the city of Des Moines."

"Those before you today have willingly entered a competitive process for the opportunity to participate in this moment," Wingert said. "Each will assume additional responsibilities and the expectations of them will be high. Their dedication and commitment bring assurance to us that the future looks very bright."

There are 82 Goldbraids — sergeants, lieutenants, captains and majors — and a total of 297 officers in the Des Moines Police Department. Of those officers, approximately 14% are women and 15% are people of color.

Grace Altenhofen is a reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

One killed, another hurt in early morning Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting in a Waterloo neighborhood. At around 2:31 a.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of West First Street. Officers arrived and located two adult men who had been shot.
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in morning Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, IOWA — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on the south side of Des Moines on Friday morning has died from his injuries, Des Moines Police say. The crash happened at 10:56 a.m. at the intersection of SE 3rd Street and Watrous Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found the motorcyclist with […]
DES MOINES, IA
