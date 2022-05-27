ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis firm Canopy Growth's loss narrows on lower costs

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp, on Friday reported a smaller net loss for the fourth quarter, as the Canadian pot producer put a tight lid on costs by closing several stores and laying off employees.

Cannabis companies have been chasing ever-elusive profitability in the face of fewer-than-expected retail stores, cheaper black market rates, and sluggish overseas growth.

Canopy, the world’s fifth-largest cannabis grower by market capitalization, posted net loss attributable to the company of C$574.62 million, or C$1.46 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with C$699.98 million, or C$1.85 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2746 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

