On May 29, 2022 at 5:40pm, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a residence in the Town of Wappinger for a report of a female who had been injured. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the female had suffered from stab wounds, at which time she was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where she later passed away.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO