Cass Co. Health Department Beardstown Location Moving

wlds.com
 4 days ago

The Cass County Health Department is moving its Beardstown facility. The Cass County Star Gazette reports that the health department recently purchased the former Myers & Myers CPA building at the corner of 15th and Wall Streets in Beardstown. The current facilities...

wlds.com

Comments / 0

wlds.com

Tractor Supply Company Location Coming to Beardstown

The nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer is coming to Cass County. The Cass County Star Gazette reports that Tractor Supply Company, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennesseee, has announced they are building a new store in Beardstown. The company purchased property on Illinois Route 125 just east of Wal-Mart from the...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
muddyrivernews.com

‘It’s almost like we’re living in a prison’: Loraine couple, Illinois EPA file lawsuits against northern Adams County hog confinement

LORAINE, Ill. — Two civil suits filed in Adams County Circuit Court claim County Line Swine, Inc., a 5,000-hog confinement in northern Adams County, and Carroll Family Farms, LLC, of Carthage, which owns the swine and provides feed for the facility, are operating the hog confinement with improper methods that have harmful impacts on local farmers, landowners and residents.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Construction, closures continue on Springfield roads

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road and lane closures in Springfield that were in place last week will continue this week as crews continue repairs, construction and maintenance. Hilltop Road between Rochester Road and Alder Wood Drive will remain closed until Wednesday. On Thursday, the closure on Hilltop will shift to between Alder Wood and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Local athlete dies in ATV crash

FULTON COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An all-terrain vehicle crash in Fulton County Sunday night killed a teenage athlete from Canton. Lukas Goforth, who was 19, played baseball and football at Canton High School and stayed in the community to attend Spoon River College. Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Rabid Bats Found In Central Illinois

State public health officials say they have begun to see cases of rabies in bats… and say it’s important to take precautions if you find yourself in proximity to any sick, wild animal. Rabid bats have been reported in four Illinois counties, including Macon and Champaign. Any bat...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Morgan County Vietnam Memorial to be Rededicated

Veterans and their families will gather today in Nichols Park in Jacksonville to rededicate a monument thereby finishing a long-overdue recognition. The Morgan County Vietnam War Memorial is the centerpiece of the Vietnam Veterans Grove memorial across from the pavilion in Nichols Park. The memorial was dedicated in March of...
The Telegraph

wlds.com

Two Injured In Semi Crash in Brown County

Two people were injured early this morning in a semi truck crash in Brown County. Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a 2016 white Freightliner Semi Truck Tractor Trailer careened off into timber from Illinois Route 99 southbound approximately 1 mile north of Versailles at around 12:32AM. According to...
BROWN COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

One person killed in Quincy accident

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One person has been killed in a traffic accident on Memorial Day in Quincy. The accident happened at 12th and Locust streets around 8:30 a.m. The Illinois State Police have been contacted to do a traffic crash reconstruction at that scene. The intersection at 12th and Locust was closed for several hours during the investigation.
QUINCY, IL
hoiabc.com

Battery fire forces evacuation at Rivian plant

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A defective battery pack inside Rivian’s auto manufacturing plant created a fire that required an evacuation Saturday morning. According to a release from the Normal Fire Department, firefighters responded to the plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway at about 10:40 AM for reports of a battery pack on fire. First responders found the pack in a testing area on the southwest side of the plant. Once the fire was out and the battery cooled, firefighters moved the damaged unit outside of the plant and began ventilating the smoke from the building.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Decatur business reopens after two years

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Standing Paddle Company in Decatur closed in 2020 and the owners had to move on. Now two years later, Rob Lipic and Scott Magruder partnered up and bought the company from the previous owners. Magruder said, “When it went away a lot of people wanted it back and we were […]
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Boat fire strikes Illinois River marina, injuring more than a dozen

SENECA, Ill. — More than a dozen people are hurt following a boat fire reported not far down the Illinois River from Peoria this weekend. Illinois State Police reports their officers responded 4:26 p.m. Saturday afternoon to reports of a boat fire at Spring Brook Marina in the LaSalle County community of Seneca.
SENECA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man hit by excavator hospitalized in Peoria

UTICA, Ill. – A man working in LaSalle County has been brought to a hospital in Peoria after authorities say he was hit by an excavator. 25 News says the accident happened late Friday morning in Utica, as crews were demolishing an old school. The fire chief there says...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Park Board Seeks Applications To Fill Vacancy

The Springfield Park Board is accepting applications to fill a vacant seat. Park Board member Robin Schmidt recently resigned from the board after being appointed a circuit judge. Applicants for the seat must meet all statutory eligibility requirements. The unpaid position includes attendance at two board meetings per month, plus special meetings when called.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

One person confirmed dead at Summer Camp Music Festival

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Coroner confirms a man died at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival. After getting a call around 9:45 AM Sunday, Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man was in his 40s and found outside the grounds in the parking area of Three Sisters Park.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
lite987whop.com

High speed pursuit ends with arrest of Illinois man

A high-speed pursuit that began on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Sunday morning ended at the Tennesee Welcome Center along I-24 in Montgomery County with the arrest of an Illinois man. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says he attempted to stop 42-year old Harold Warren of Rockford, Illinois...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL

