Registration is required for this activity. Our hike will be on the 87th anniversary of the final run on the Swift River Branch "Rabbit" railway section. We will start in the Women's Federated Forest which will connect us to the abandoned "Rabbit" Railroad bed. The last run of this railroad section was June 1, 1935. We will follow along the Quabbin's shoreline to where the Old North Dana Depot was situated. The hike will continue to Soapstone Hill, elevation 883 ft, which offers a spectacular view of the reservoir. We'll retrace the first section of the trail back to the parking lot. Approx 7 miles, 700' elevation gain, 4-4.5 hours, including break time. You will need trekking poles for a water crossing and waterproof boots. Registration closes May 30, 2022.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO