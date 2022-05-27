ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Fun And Exciting Things To Do In Buffalo’s Downtown Area

By Yasmin Young
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for some cool stuff to do in downtown Buffalo this holiday weekend, look no further. Here are 10 fun things you can do in downtown Buffalo this weekend. The Buffalo Heritage Carousel is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 12 to 5 pm. The cost is $1 to...

96.1 The Breeze

Is Boat-Sharing Better Than Owning In Buffalo, New York?

You may have heard someone say that you don't need to buy a boat...you just need a friend with a boat. Now there's a new service in Buffalo that's a mix of both. Owning a boat seems a little crazy here in Western New York. You don't get a whole lot of time in the year that you can take advantage of them. Summer only lasts for a couple of short weeks. Just about the time people really start to get out and enjoy the weather it feels like we have to start getting ready for winter again.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Best 15 Restaurants To Celebrate Your Birthday In Buffalo

Celebrating a birthday is a big deal! Even if you are the kind of person that isn’t super showy about the day, it is a day that should be celebrated nonetheless. You made another trip around the sun, and a lot has happened in the last 365 days that are accomplishments in itself, and they should be celebrated...but where?
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Pastor Buys Gas For Western New York Residents

If you have already gotten to your desk this morning, you probably noticed that the price of gas has not changed much. While there is a “gas tax holiday” coming to Western New York starting June 1st, one pastor from Michigan decided that he could not wait any longer before stepping in to help out.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Totally Buffalo Festival is back at Buffalo RiverWorks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Totally Buffalo Festival returned to Buffalo RiverWorks this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday morning with live music and family-friendly activities. Some 90 local vendors are part of the festival, with things such as Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, jewelry, and much more for sale. Organizers say...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Yesterday, today and tomorrow: Central Terminal future taking shape

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the past decade or so we have seen seemingly impossible projects finally take shape here in the Queen City, from the Darwin Martin House, to the Richardson-Olmsted Campus, to waterfront development. However, one towering hurdle still stands out on our skyline, but momentum is finally building for the Central Terminal.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Food Truck Rodeo Coming To Western New York

If there is one thing we know about Western New York is that we like to eat. Take that food outside, add some drinks, and you have a food truck rodeo which we all love. Another food truck rodeo is returning to the 716. Along with Food Truck Thursdays at Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo, Food Truck Thursdays in Niagara Falls, and Food Truck Tuesday at Larkin Square, Food Truck Wednesdays in the Garden is returning to Williamsville.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wicked Weather Wednesday In New York State

The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But we can't complain. As the final days of school are coming to a close, we have been dealing with so much rain! Many people are having a hard time mowing their lawns or getting their landscaping done. The good news? There is a dry stretch and a cooler stretch of weather that is also moving in!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bear sighting reported in Hamburg over the weekend

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police confirmed on Saturday that a black bear was spotted on Scranton Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The Department of Environmental Conservation was contacted and no further action was recommended at the time. The bear was believed to be "roaming" the area. People...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Barbershop no longer raffling off AR-15, according to brewery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the owners of First Line Brewery in Orchard Park has said a gun raffle will no longer be taking place this weekend. When News 4 initially reached out to the brewery, an employee said an AR-15 raffle, which was scheduled back in March, was still happening at a […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Enormous House Fire On Buffalo’s West Side [VIDEO]

There was a three alarm blaze early Tuesday in Buffalo. Fire crews were sent out and as soon as they arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke. If you are traveling in and around the West Side of Buffalo today, watch for road closures and delays as it will take time for the investigation to take place.
BUFFALO, NY
emountainwave.com

Buffalo National River as I remember it about 80 years ago

Part Eleven: She made bread every day. Usually, we had biscuits with breakfast and cornbread with supper. We had every kind of vegetable imaginable, fresh in the summer and canned in the winter. That land on the river was the land of plenty! During the growing season, we had lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, radishes, cucumbers for dinner and supper every day. We didn’t make them into a salad we just served a big platter with all neatly organized. We never used salad dressing on them either. We had sweet potatoes, Irish potatoes, and red potatoes most of the year. They raised a big garden and knew how to preserve food for the winter. Mom always saved seeds from her vegetables to plant the next year.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Travel advisory: NY Route 5 over Tifft Street to close Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo drivers should be aware of a bridge closure to take place on Friday. The New York State Department of Transportation is informing Buffalo drivers that a NY Route 5 over Tifft Street will be closed on Friday starting at 6 p.m. for paving work. The bridge will be closed to traffic for paving work.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 5 Most Underrated Suburbs of Buffalo

If you have lived in Buffalo and Western New York your entire life, then you have probably seen and heard of all the different and unique suburbs of Buffalo. Most of us call ourselves "Buffalonians," but many of us grew up in a suburb that we hold near and dear to our heart.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

