10 Fun And Exciting Things To Do In Buffalo’s Downtown Area

Part Eleven: She made bread every day. Usually, we had biscuits with breakfast and cornbread with supper. We had every kind of vegetable imaginable, fresh in the summer and canned in the winter. That land on the river was the land of plenty! During the growing season, we had lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, radishes, cucumbers for dinner and supper every day. We didn’t make them into a salad we just served a big platter with all neatly organized. We never used salad dressing on them either. We had sweet potatoes, Irish potatoes, and red potatoes most of the year. They raised a big garden and knew how to preserve food for the winter. Mom always saved seeds from her vegetables to plant the next year.
