Hawkins County, TN

HCSO: Woman sold meth out of house near elementary school

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A joint investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Church Hill Police Department (CHPD) uncovered that a woman had allegedly been selling meth from a residence within 1,000 feet of a public library and elementary school.

A release from the HCSO revealed that the office’s narcotics unit tipped off the CHPD that there was possible “crime activity, including drugs and assaults,” at a home on the 300 block of East Main Street. The two departments discovered that a woman living at the address, identified as Tracy Collins Begley, 43, of Nickelsville, Virginia, is a fugitive.

Officers arrived at the home just before 1 a.m. on Thursday with a warrant to arrest Begley and found her hiding in a bathroom, according to authorities. Police searched Begley and reportedly found 2.5 grams of meth in her left pocket. She allowed officers to search her purse, the release stated, which uncovered another 2.5 grams of meth.

The homeowner reportedly gave police written consent to search the residence and cars, leading authorities to find an additional 93 grams of methamphetamine — a total of 98 grams including what officers allegedly found in Begley’s possession.

An investigation revealed Begley had been selling methamphetamine from the house “on a regular basis, including that day,” the release stated.

TBI: Body of Johnson City woman found at Beauty Spot

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The body of a Johnson City woman was found at the Beauty Spot in Unicoi County Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). A release from the TBI states that just after midnight, a woman’s body was discovered “just off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty […]
Missing 83-year-old from Hawkins County found safe

UPDATE: Franklin Delano Grizzel has been found safe as of Monday morning, according to the TBI. HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Hawkins County man. According to a tweet by the TBI, Franklin Delano Grizzel has been missing since Sunday, May 29 […]
